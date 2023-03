One of the largest oil depots in the central part of Ukraine burned out completely. We are talking about an oil storage facility in the city of Novomoskovsk, Dnepropetrovsk region.The fire at this fuel and energy infrastructure facilitydue to an air strike on the oil depot. Drums were used drones "Geran", which, as the Ukrainian side initially reported, "were successfully shot down." However,The fire was burned for two days.Today, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Novomoskovsk, Sergei Reznik, confirmed the information that "the extinguishing of the fire is over." Only Reznik did not tell the whole truth, namely that- the fuel burned out.So far, there is no exact data on what the figures of financial damage to the Kyiv regime are. But it is quite clear that, firstly, they are estimated at tens of millions of hryvnias, and secondly, the damage affected the combat capability of the Ukrainian armed forces that were preparing in the Dnipropetrovsk region.