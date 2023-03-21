The fire at this fuel and energy infrastructure facility broke out a couple of days ago due to an air strike on the oil depot. Drums were used drones "Geran", which, as the Ukrainian side initially reported, "were successfully shot down." However, the "downed" drones somehow managed to cause an incident that led to the burnout of thousands of tons of fuel and crude oil.
Comment: If that sounds unbelievable, lest we forget that Kiev recently shot down a Russian missile, that was headed to energy infrastructure, instead causing it to hit a civilian populated apartment block.
The fire was burned for two days.
Today, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Novomoskovsk, Sergei Reznik, confirmed the information that "the extinguishing of the fire is over." Only Reznik did not tell the whole truth, namely that the extinguishing of the fire two days after the drone strike ended for the simple reason that there was practically nothing to burn at the oil depot - the fuel burned out.
So far, there is no exact data on what the figures of financial damage to the Kyiv regime are. But it is quite clear that, firstly, they are estimated at tens of millions of hryvnias, and secondly, the damage affected the combat capability of the Ukrainian armed forces that were preparing in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Comment: Footage of the fire: