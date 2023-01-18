© Sergei Supinsky / AFP



Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said.Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who, is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death, along with two others from his ministry, was the second calamity in four days for Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed dozens of civilians.There was no immediate word on whether the morning crash, near a kindergarten and, but Ukrainian authorities immediately opened an investigation. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that 17 people were killed in the crash, including. Early official reports gave slightly different casualty figures, including a higher death toll.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the crash as "a terrible tragedy" on a "black morning.""The pain is unspeakable," he wrote on Telegram.Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said the news of the crash was "devastating," and he sent his "deepest condolences to the families of victims."National Unity MK Ze'ev Elkin, who was born and raised in Ukraine, mourned the "terrible tragedy.""Both Ukraine interior minister"As the chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Association with Ukraine in the Knesset, I send my condolences to the government of Ukraine," Elkin wrote.British Home Secretary Suella Braverman called the 42-year-old Monastyrskyi "a leading light in supporting the Ukrainian people during Putin's illegal invasion." She said she was "struck by his determination, optimism, and patriotism."Monastyrskyi's deputy Yevhen Yenin andNine of those killed were aboard the chopper when it crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, police chief Ihor Klymenko said. The others who died were apparently on the ground.At the scene of the crash, which was near a kindergarten, at least four bodies on the ground were covered by reflective sheets. Officials cleared chunks of charred, mangled wreckage, lying against an apartment building and in a playground. Some walls were partly demolished and blackened."It is too early to talk about the reasons," for the crash, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Forces, Yurii Ihnat, told a television channel. He said an investigation could take some time., he added.A French defense official said the helicopterand was not part of the equipment that France has provided since the start of the war. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to be named, according to ministry policy.The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting an investigation, prosecutor general Andriy Kostin said. "For now, we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash accident," he said on Telegram.In other developments Wednesday — President Vladimir Putin defended his invasion again Wednesday — offering a variation on arguments he has used previously. The Russian leader told a gathering of veterans that Moscow's actions were intended to stop a "war" that has raged for years in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian forces."All what we are doing today as part of the special military operation is an attempt to stop this war. This is the meaning of our operation — protecting people who live on those territories," he said.have rejected Russia's justifications arguments, saying Kyiv posed no threat to Moscow and the invasion was unprovoked.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeated that the goals behind the invasion are "determined by Russia's core legitimate interests."at his annual news conference. He claimed that the goal of Ukraine's Western allies is to use the conflict to exhaust Russia.Fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine around the city of Bakhmut and the nearby salt mining town of Soledar, governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko said., Ukraine's presidential office said. Two civilians were wounded.It added that Russian forces also shelled residential areas of the southern city of Kherson, which was retaken by Kyiv's military in November. Four people were wounded.Wednesday's helicopter crash comes at a particularly dark period in the war for Ukraine, just days after the Russian strike on the apartment building in southeastern Ukraine killed 45 people, including six children — the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring."Another very sad day today — new losses," saidThe forum held 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the Ukrainian officials killed."Haven't had time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another one," said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.