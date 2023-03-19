© AP



© AP



Pakistan police had sealed parts of the capital Islamabad on Saturday and deployed thousands of police officers for the court hearing.

He was shot and wounded at one of those rallies.







Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan agrees to appear in court as his supporters and police clash



Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan agrees to appear in court as his supporters and police clash

Police in Pakistan stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 30 people amid tear gas shelling after someone opened fire from the roof of the building, officials said.Senior police officer Suhail Sukhera, who is leading the operation in an upscale Lahore neighbourhood, saidand his defiant supporters.He said baton-wielding Khan supporters attempted to resist police by throwing stones and petrol bombs, but the officers moved on until a man on the roof of Khan's residence opened fire. No one was hurt.Sukhera said. Sukhera said that inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to shelter those who have been involved in attacks on police that have injured dozens of officers.Witnesses said police attempted toThe arrest warrant was issued for the former cricket star after he repeatedly failed to attend hearings onKhan denies the charges.He condemned the action and demanded that those responsible be punished."We have deployed heavy security to make there is no threat to his life," Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir said ahead of the hearing.Khan had agreed to attend the hearing after the judge turned down his request to suspend his warrants despite resistance by his supporters.The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was removed from office in a parliamentary vote early last year.Since then,Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan's demands, saying an election would be held as scheduled later this year.The political infightingThe case before the Islamabad High Court accuses Khan of selling luxury watches and other items that were given to the state during his 2018-2022 term as prime minister. The Election Commission of Pakistan had found him guilty and barred him from holding public office for one parliamentary term.The 70-year-old has claimed that. Both Washington and Sharif's government have denied the allegations.