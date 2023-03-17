© Buda Mendes / Getty Images



The pontiff called for holy sites to be respected after canonical Orthodox Church monks were ordered to leave their Kiev monastery.Pope Francis has voiced concern over the situation in the Kiev Pechersk Lavra following attempts by the Ukrainian authorities to expel monks from the iconic Orthodox Christian site.Referring to Kiev Pechersk Lavra, Kirill called for "every possible effort to prevent the forced closure of the monastery, which would lead to a violation of the rights of millions" of faithful.For years, Ukraine has experienced religious tensions, predominantly between Kiev-backed non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which proclaimed independence from Moscow after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring country in February 2022.This, however, did not spare it from accusations that it covertly supports Russia, and raids have been carried out on numerous Orthodox monasteries across Ukraine, including the Lavra itself.