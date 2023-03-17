A Norwich City youth football coach who hit a man in the head with a metal pole for not wearing a Covid mask has been jailed.Conor Murphy was queuing for food at a McDonald's in June 2021 when he became enraged by a group of four who weren't wearing face coverings.The fracas began when Murphy was waiting to order food at the fast food restaurant at Peterborough's Haddon Services off the A1.He spotted a group of four people - including a 15-year-old boy - and questioned one of them about why his female friend wasn't wearing a mask.The group got their food and went to sit down but on the way out, Murphy again asked why the woman wasn't wearing a mask.He was arrested a few days later after handing himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station.In an impact statement, the male victim said:On Wednesday March 8, at Peterborough Magistrates' Court sitting as a crown court, Murphy, of Warmington, Northants, was jailed.DC Andrea Farnes, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: 'This was a disgusting and pointless assault on someone who was just going about their daily business.'Murphy knew what he was doing was incredibly dangerous and he can now reflect on his stupid actions in prison.'Murphy was ordered to pay compensation of £2,000 to the male victim and £1,000 to the female as well as a victim surcharge of £156.He left his job as Championship side the Canaries' regional development programme after the incident on June 29, 2021.