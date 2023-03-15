charlie kirk james o'keefe
James O'Keefe appeared on the Charlie Kirk Show to promote his newest project since being ousted from Project Veritas, the O'Keefe Media Group, or OMG.

O'Keefe launched the website on Wednesday and urged viewers to sign up, as did Kirk.


O'Keefe said that he's received thousands of emails asking how they can join the cause and how they can help. O'Keefe said that viewers can subscribe to the website, and they can sponsor and pay for a camera that they can use to do their own undercover reporting.


"It's not going to be a tiny group. It's going to be thousands that we train and equip on this website. We have stories that we're about to break, but the story today is the existence of this website."

O'Keefe said that he will host classes and seminars on journalism around the country.

"I knew they were going to come after me in every possible way," O'Keefe said. "... I knew they would try to ruin the reputations of the people who did this. It's not surprising to me, but in response, they've awakened a sleeping giant, and millions of people with all the goodwill out there that want to do something, this is the answer."

"We are going to create an army of citizen journalists the likes that the world has never seen before," O'Keefe said.


