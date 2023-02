James has become a power drunk tyrant,' said one unnamed employee in a letter submitted to the organization's board.A group of 16 Project Veritas employees asked the non-profit's board of directors to remove founder James O'Keefe in a letter exposing internal tensions within the organization.The group claims O'Keefe's management style and business operations are "antithetical" to the organization's core values.Timcast obtained a copy of the letter sent to the Project Veritas Board of Directors, Project Veritas Action and the organization's executive management. The 11-page document included anonymous reports from witnesses and second-hand accounts of a "pattern of behavior" that "severely limit[s]" the staff's "ability to execute the PV mission.""Some signatories have not been the subject of abuse nor witnessed any abuse but found the corroborated behavior troubling and were willing to sign," the preface added.In a text included in the letter, Hinckley told staff members he "stood up to a bully and was fired."O'Keefe has been accused of calling an employee who is no longer with Project Veritas a "pussy" and labeling another "traitorous." Some of the statements accuse O'Keefe of "diva" behavior and egomania."At Democracy Partners trial, in public, I was yelled at in front of jurors because he was hungry and then he took the 8-month pregnant woman's sandwich," one anonymous employee said."Everyone is operating in fear because James is erratic," said another. "One doesn't know whether one will meet his needs and expectations, since the target is constantly moving, and priorities are shifting."News that O'Keefe had been placed on paid leave by the board broke on Feb. 8.Strack sent an internal message saying its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman was taking "a few weeks of well-deserved PTO.""We are writing this because we value the organization that James has built and what we've become. No one else is doing the work of PV, and we love it," the signatories wrote. "If we DON'T make these changes, we will fail to attract and retain the best people. ... Continue down the path we are on, and you will have an Army of 'yes men' who wouldn't dare pen this letter."Members of five departments signed the letter including Michael Villani, Eric Spracklen, Bethany Ronaldo, Gillian Pietrowski, Jonathan Bailey, Joanne Sumner, and journalists Bobby Harr (Lithium), Arden Young, and Preston Scagnelli.Project Veritas will reportedly decide at a meeting on Feb. 10 if it will permanently remove its founder.O'Keefe founded Project Veritas in June of 2010. The organization has published investigations and undercover reports on social media platforms, presidential campaigns, and news networks.