The Vermont school sparked a firestorm last month in high school sports. Vermont Christian school that forfeited a game in the girls state basketball playoffs because its opponent had a transgender student on the team's roster will be prohibited from participating in future tournaments, the sports governing association in the state said Monday.Officials said the White River Junction-based school failed to meet the association's policies on race, gender and disability awareness."Mid Vermont Christian school is disappointed with the decision of the VPA Executive Council to ban us from participation in all VPA activities," Head of School Vicky Fogg said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "We intend to appeal the decision."We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players." Fogg wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital in February.State law prohibits discrimination against student athletes because of their gender identity and says any disputes over students' participation on sports teams that don't match their biological gender must be considered on a case-by-case basis."Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students. Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student's gender identity. Participation in competitive athletic activities and sports will be resolved on a case-by-case basis," the Vermont Agency of Education's best practices reads.The department also says transgender students should not be required to use the bathroom or locker room "that conflicts with the student's gender identity."