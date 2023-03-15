Society's Child
Vermont Christian school barred from future tournaments after forfeiting game against team with trans student
Fox News
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 12:51 UTC
A Vermont Christian school that forfeited a game in the girls state basketball playoffs because its opponent had a transgender student on the team's roster will be prohibited from participating in future tournaments, the sports governing association in the state said Monday.
The Vermont Principals' Association (VPA) ruled that Mid Vermont Christian School had violated policies and is ineligible to participate in future tournaments that it sanctions. The move applies to all sports.
"The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student athletes," the governing body said in a statement.
Officials said the White River Junction-based school failed to meet the association's policies on race, gender and disability awareness.
"Mid Vermont Christian school is disappointed with the decision of the VPA Executive Council to ban us from participation in all VPA activities," Head of School Vicky Fogg said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "We intend to appeal the decision. Cancelling our membership is not a solution and does nothing to deal with the very real issue of safety and fairness facing women's sports in our beloved state. We urge the VPA to reconsider its policies, and balance the rights of every athlete in the state."
Last month, the Mid Vermont Christian School dropped out of the tournament ahead of a game against Long Trail Mountain. Vicky Fogg argued at the time that it was unfair and unsafe for the high school girls to play against a biological male on the opposing team.
"We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women's sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women's sports in general," Fogg wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital in February.
State law prohibits discrimination against student athletes because of their gender identity and says any disputes over students' participation on sports teams that don't match their biological gender must be considered on a case-by-case basis.
"Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students. Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student's gender identity. Participation in competitive athletic activities and sports will be resolved on a case-by-case basis," the Vermont Agency of Education's best practices reads.
The department also says transgender students should not be required to use the bathroom or locker room "that conflicts with the student's gender identity."
I cast my lot with the Vermont Christian school barred.
I kid you not.
BK