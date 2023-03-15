© Prefeitura de Manaus



Heavy rains in areas of the state of Amazonas in northwestern Brazil on 12 March triggered deadly landslides in the state capital Manaus.The government of Manaus said at least 11 houses were destroyed after a landslide in the Jorge Teixeira neighbourhood. Eight bodies were located under the rubble and debris. Three people were rescued alive.Authorities worked intensively to vacate the region and assist the families still on the scene. Around 130 houses have been deemed at risk or unsafe in the Jorge Teixeira neighbourhood, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Displaced families were moved to a local school and were provided with mattresses, food and hygiene kits."We are doing the social registration of these families and carrying out the initial consultations in order to meet the most urgent needs. We will continue to accompany these families until they receive the Rent Allowance and can leave school and go to the house they rent", concluded the director of Special Social Protection, Neila Sardinha.More than 120 incidents were reported across the city as a result. Mayor David Almeida announced that he will declare a state of calamity.