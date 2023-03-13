greta thunberg
On Saturday, Jack Posobiec posted a screenshot of a now-deleted 2018 tweet from Greta Thunberg, which linked to an article predicting humans would go extinct by 2023 due to climate change.

"A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years." Thunberg's post read from 2018.


Posobiec asked in his 2023 tweet why Thunberg deleted her original post.

The website Thunberg sourced in her original tweet, gritpost.com, has since been shut down.

"Time flies when you're on the grift," one Twitter user wrote.


According to the US Sun, Thunberg's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Some noted that her original post was made in June of 2018 and said "we still have 3 months."


Others defended Thunberg and said she meant that something needed to be done within five years to prevent the eventual extinction of mankind.


Thunberg first rose to prominence in August 2018 when she was 15 years old and began protesting outside of the Swedish Parliament over the issue of climate change. Her protests would take place on Fridays when she would skip class.

Thunberg would have graduated by now if she would have stayed in school.

Thunberg has called for the governments to make bolder moves on the issue of climate change and she often travels to countries on a yacht to advance her cause.

Former Vice President Al Gore has been criticized for taking license with the facts around mankind extinction predictions due to climate change in the past. The most famous example being his 2006 film An Inconvenient Truth which "did exaggerate some dire scenarios" in order to "shock the public into action" according to National Snow and Ice Data Center scientist Ted Scambos.