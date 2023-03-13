Society's Child
Greta Thunberg deletes 2018 tweet saying world will end in 2023 after world does not end
The Post Millennial
Sat, 11 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
"A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years." Thunberg's post read from 2018.
Posobiec asked in his 2023 tweet why Thunberg deleted her original post.
The website Thunberg sourced in her original tweet, gritpost.com, has since been shut down.
"Time flies when you're on the grift," one Twitter user wrote.
According to the US Sun, Thunberg's net worth is estimated at $1 million.
Some noted that her original post was made in June of 2018 and said "we still have 3 months."
Others defended Thunberg and said she meant that something needed to be done within five years to prevent the eventual extinction of mankind.
Thunberg first rose to prominence in August 2018 when she was 15 years old and began protesting outside of the Swedish Parliament over the issue of climate change. Her protests would take place on Fridays when she would skip class.
Thunberg would have graduated by now if she would have stayed in school.
Thunberg has called for the governments to make bolder moves on the issue of climate change and she often travels to countries on a yacht to advance her cause.
Former Vice President Al Gore has been criticized for taking license with the facts around mankind extinction predictions due to climate change in the past. The most famous example being his 2006 film An Inconvenient Truth which "did exaggerate some dire scenarios" in order to "shock the public into action" according to National Snow and Ice Data Center scientist Ted Scambos.
Quote of the Day
People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction, and anyone who insists on remaining in a state of innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster.
Recent Comments
[Link] AbstractThe thesis focuses on banking, finance and other interactions between the Rothschild dynasty and various actors from the People's...
The narrative is becoming increasingly confused, mirroring the actor-in-chief. Since chaos is the direction most of the threads of the narrative...
Funny isn't it, how previous presidents can "know the future" with accuracy, China can for the first time in 4000 years....themselves prophecy...
James Corbett's recent offereing where he states; "Have you ever thought that the Bill of Rights was a bit lacking? Did you ever wish there was a...
"Comment: It looks like someone has updated Bill Gates operating system. Why this sudden moderate position?" That was my first question as well.
Comment: On the grift, indeed...
