David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, and linguist based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse poetry website and the founder of the New Lyre Podcast. His new collection of poems is entitled Modern Dreams.

Regardless of how many climate change doomsday stories are debunked , from showing billions of people misleading pictures of a skeletal polar bear hopelessly lurching through iceless lands to reporting about raging Californian wild fires set by radical arsonists , people have been given a story. Regardless of whether or not various natural catastrophes can actually be causally linked to CO2 levels, rather than merely correlatively linked,It often doesn't. Regardless,At this point, we should state thatThe stories we live our lives by and filter our experience through run much deeper than any amount of information.Stories seep into the "deep structures" of our psyche and soul.In light of that, any class of people seriously looking at how best to control a people knows they requires more than just information. So today we see thebusy unveiling its new "Great Narrative" initiative to help us navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution, since humanity's previous scripts will be considered "obsolete." What matters for those wishing to control others is how information can be used to help tell a story that people can feel good about and believe. However, the same information can also be used to present markedly different world views, depending on how it is "framed."In a previous article , we examinedWe examined how these psychological techniques work by not only "nudging" people's automatic processes i.e. unconscious minds, but also carefully steering and guiding these processes. However, the article ended by demonstrating howthat they are being used or how they are being used. Once people understand how the public messaging is structured and are capable of identifying the specific "frames" being given to them to shape their own story, much of the "magic" disappears.The purpose of this article is to delve further into the nature of thebeing used to "nudge" humanity into a "Great Reset" using among other thingsFuture articles will consider what some of the alternatives to today's "Great Narrative" are and how we can ultimately break out of today's current frame.One of the popular great narratives is thatcaused by the industrialization of the Western world, and the threat that other continents like Asia, Africa, and South America will also industrialize, achieving the same "unsustainable" standard of living characterized by the West. CO2, an invisible gas which all plant life depends on for sustenance, has been cast as enemy #1.The impending climate doomsday narrative suggests natural catastrophes of biblical proportion are existential threats that must be acted on by adopting the UN and WEF agendas to radically alter the basis of Western civilization. Those who reject these policies or offer some alternative are, according to this narrative, in opposition to not only the planet, but "Mother Nature" herself. They will bear the brunt and shame for all the future catastrophes and death of yet-unborn children. Those who question the narrative or offer an alternatively more nuanced interpretation are known asSo goes the story.Even with an initial and very cursory examination of the climate doomsday narrative, we can observe howare triggered using what in "Neuro Linguistic Programming" termsFor example, were people to be told there have been temperature changes, there will continue to be temperatures changes, and these may have various and diverse effects on the planet and may be the result of a dynamic process which includes changes in solar activity and galactic radiation fluxes as well as localized planetary phenomena, together forming a non-linear complex system in which the introduction of more or less CO2 may or may not result in some linear increase in temperature,As we documented in the last article , the social engineers who authored the MindSpace document outlined the essential differences between the automatic unconscious and reflective conscious parts of the mind, and how to craft messages that can as much as possible speak to and steer the unconscious parts without the needed monitoring of conscious processes.Below we can see the chart from page 14 of the MindSpace introduction section which identifies the different characteristics of the two distinct systemsSo let us consider some of the common frames of the climate doomsday narrative and see which processes they tend to quicken.However, suggesting 97% of scientists agree on certain assumptions is actually not a scientific argument. "97% of scientists" suggests the ideas have been screened by many others and there seems to be no reason to suspect any threat or substantial discrepancies in the underlying research.which by its nature doesn't really require the use of "reflective processes," only intuitive automatic process.While having the guise of a scientific statement, it's in reality quite the opposite.For, in reality no serious or honest scientist tries to prove that their hypothesis is correct by appealing to group think, suggestingOne could say "97% of scientists agree" is an extremely vague and unqualified statement, since it doesn't actually state who "the scientists" are, where they're from etc. In reality the vague use of one single statistic, which is supposed to imply vast amounts of data analysis, a thorough and extended process of scientific debate, and rigorously tested hypotheses and experimental evidence,that anyone can easily cite and feel confident about.Individuals who suggest some alternative or more nuanced approach may be necessary are framed asjust in case some individuals might not be sure about how to respond or feel in the event someone does express doubt and elicits the use of reflective processes.The question of action on climate change makes use of another interesting "frame." This one uses theThe frame suggests that the risks of not immediately adopting the policies of supranational agencies and private financier-controlled think tanks are just too great: no sane person would take the chance, no healthy sound-of-mind empathetic person would dare take the risk or gamble with the fate of their "loved ones" and the entire human race. Even if it means working with bad people and powerful people who live extremely rich and lavish lifestyles, the threat is too great.It suggests someone is willing to gamble with their fate, the fate of their family, and humanity's fate as a whole. Thus, it's generally easier to "nudge" someone into the desired direction by selecting the proper frame, rather than eliciting a whole host of "reflective processes," which are by their nature slower, more thorough, and require a lot more information.Since triggering some of our most basic evolutionaryHowever, it makes no mention of the yet-to-be potentially sweeping consequences of radically transforming Western civilization, including the potential collapse of industrial society, the absence of basic utilities, lack of energy, transport, connectivity, infrastructure, and food.Lastly, we are told we haveto stop an otherwise inevitable global climate meltdown. Here,Were we told the temperature may or may not increase or decrease and we may have anywhere from 50-100 years to get a better handle of how to influence global climate processes by greening deserts, forestation, irrigation, fourth generation nuclear power, desalination, reactions would significantly vary, as would the use of automatic processes relative to our reflective processes. How time is framed can elicit very different reactions from people, and also make the steering of automatic motivations either easier or harder, depending on the level of perceived personal threat or danger.where the biblical foods and fires are stopped right before it's too late.