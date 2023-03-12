An American geostrategic analyst and writer has said that the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is "a catastrophe for US hegemony,and re-open embassies in each other's countries; seven years after ties were severed over several issues.Daniel Patrick Welch said in an interview with Press TV on Friday, "It's huge."he asked poignantly."The US and its imperial watchmen never sleep, and are always on the lookout for things like this. Their fake veneer of 'diplomacy' and 'values' are, in fact, the very opposite of what they portend. China's role is the hallmark of a new erahe stated."By contrast, the US, brimming with the hubris of an out-of-touch rich uncle, treats this role with none of the same sincerity. Like strolling into Kazakhstan and saying things like 'we are a leader in Asia,'" the analyst noted."Or, another example would be to useWelch concluded.Iran and Saudi Arabiato restore their diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions.The deal was struck on Friday following intensive negotiations between Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing. It was officially announced in a joint statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China.The statement was inked by Shakhani, Musaid Al Aiban, Saudi Arabia's national security adviser, and Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.Shamkhani has been involved in exhaustive talks with his Saudi counterpart in Beijing since Monday to find a final solution to the issues between Tehran and Riyadh. The negotiations