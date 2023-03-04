Society's Child
61% of all voters—including 57% of Democrats—believe 'it is likely' that Feds 'helped provoke' Jan 6 riot
Post Millennial
Fri, 03 Mar 2023 00:00 UTC
In answer to the question "How likely is it that undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot," 61 percent of likely voters said it was either very likely (39 percent) or somewhat likely (22 percent) that they had done so.
59 percent of men and 63 percent of women believed that federal agents had "helped provoke the Capitol riot." This major majority of voters who believe the Capitol riot was not simply naturally occurring breaks down among political party affiliation as well, with 57 percent of Democrats saying it is either very likely (34 percent) or somewhat likely (23 percent) while for Republicans the numbers are 51 percent saying very likely, and 19 percent saying somewhat likely.
Many across the media of the new right have stated their belief, based on photos and eye witness accounts, that federal agents had been encouraging Trump supporters to enter the Capitol building. Tucker Carlson is one of many who has questioned the idea that Trump supporters, watching then President Donald Trump speak, had taken it upon themselves, with no provocation, to walk from the Ellipse to the Capitol and demand entry.
When asked how the January 6 Committee, convened by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and headed by Rep. Benny Thompson, had done in their investigation into the cause of the January 6 riot at the Capitol, less than 50 percent of likely voters said the job was well done. 42 percent said the Committee had done poorly, or they weren't sure, while only 11 percent said the job was fair.
Carlson has gained access to the hours upon hours of surveillance footage captured on that day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave the footage to Carlson's investigative team. Carlson is planning to sort through and release that footage, and Rasmussen asked likely voters whether they thought that footage should be released.
Likely male and female voters across political parties and ages all concurred that it is important that the footage be released. 80 percent of voters believe it's important for the footage to be released, with majorities of both parties weighing in that the public has the right to see the footage.