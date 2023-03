© Unknown



Rasmussen has a new poll out showing that a whopping 61 percent of all voters, including a stunning 57 percent of Democrats, believe that federal agents played a role in inciting the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021 In answer to the question61 percent of likely voters said it was either very likely (39 percent) or somewhat likely (22 percent) that they had done so.This major majority of voters who believe the Capitol riot was not simply naturally occurring breaks down among political party affiliation as well, with 57 percent of Democrats saying it is either very likely (34 percent) or somewhat likely (23 percent) while for Republicans the numbers are 51 percent saying very likely, and 19 percent saying somewhat likely.Many across the media of the new right have stated their belief, based on photos and eye witness accounts, that federal agents had been encouraging Trump supporters to enter the Capitol building. Tucker Carlson is one of many who has questioned the idea that Trump supporters, watching then President Donald Trump speak, had taken it upon themselves, with no provocation, to walk from the Ellipse to the Capitol and demand entry.convened by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and headed by Rep. Benny Thompson,into the cause of the January 6 riot at the Capitol, less than 50 percent of likely voters said the job was well done. 42 percent said the Committee had done poorly, or they weren't sure, whilecaptured on that day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave the footage to Carlson's investigative team. Carlson is planning to sort through and release that footage, and Rasmussen asked likely voters whether they thought that footage should be released.Likely male and female voters across political parties and ages80 percent of voters believe it's important for the footage to be released, with majorities of both parties weighing in that the public has the right to see the footage.