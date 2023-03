© ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE



The Wall Street Journal reports that the Energy Department has concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak.The conclusion is reportedly based on a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. Many will be exploring why the scientific evidence of a lab leak was so slow to emerge from intelligence agencies.However, for my part, the most alarming aspect was the censorship, not the science.There will continue to be a debate over the origins of COVID-19, but now there will be an actual debate. As late as May 2021 , the New York Times' Science and Health reporterShe embodies the model of the new "advocacy journalism" at the Times. Reporters who remained wedded to the dated view of objective journalism were purged from the ranks of the Times long ago.Mandavilli and others made clear that reporters covering the theory were COVID's little Bull Connors. She tweeted wistfully "someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here."The Lancet op-ed stated, "We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin."We were also supposed to forget about massive payments from the Chinese government to American universities and grants of some of these writers to both Chinese interests or even the specific Wuhan lab In September 2020, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a virologist and former postdoctoral fellow at the University of Hong Kong, dared to repeat the theory on Fox News, saying,The categorical rejection of the lab theory is only the latest media narrative proven to be false. The Russian collusion scandal , the Hunter Biden "Russian disinformation," the Lafayette Park "photo op" conspiracy, the Nick Sandmann controversy, the Jussie Smollett case, the migrant whipping scandal.On the lab theory, media like the Washington Post piled on senators like Cotton and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for mentioning the lab theory, only later to admit that it could be legitimate.All of those experts and writers who were called racists or suspended by social media were simply forgotten in media coverage.That is why this is really about censorship.None of this has diminished demands for more censorship. Even after Twitter admitted that it wrongly blocked the New York Post story before the 2020 election, Democratic senators responded by warning the company not to cut back on censorship and even demanded more censorship Recently, the "Twitter files" revealed an extensive and secret FBI effort to censor citizens on social media.This included undisclosed efforts by members like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to get Twitter to ban a columnist and target critics. In a House hearing, Democratic leaders like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md). called for more censorship and opposed investigations into the censorship efforts.These same figures in politics and media are just moving on to the next approved narrative. Biden previously called for more censorship and accused Big Tech of "killing people" by not censoring more views deemed "COVID misinformation."The opposite is true.