© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



"I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets. Please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that's on your shows. It has to stop."

President urges social media platforms and news outlets to "deal with misinformation and disinformation"US President Joe Biden's latestHe said on Thursday:Biden made the comment as he announced a series of new measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, includingto help hospitals cope with rising patient loads.Biden urged a crackdown immediately afterTwitter, Facebook, and other platforms already have strict policies on commentary about Covid-19 if it clashes with the currently mainstream approach to dealing with the virus. Social media giants have also employed teams of fact-checkers, vigorously working to enforce those policies. But Biden's administration is scrambling to find more ways to fight Covid "misinformation" after the fast-spreading Omicron variant pushed new infections and hospitalizations to record highs.This included claims that the president is among those spreading misinformation.Podcast host Barrington Martin II said on Twitter:Still others suggested thatafter his failure to meet campaign promises on Covid-19 contributed to a downward spiral in his approval ratings.