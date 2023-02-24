© WYDOT



The latest Arctic front to blast Wyoming put to rest any thoughts of an early spring as multiple feet of snow fell in at least three counties and sub-zero temperatures broke at least one record in the state on Wednesday and Thursday morning.Locations in Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Lincoln counties all received snow in excess of two feet.The most snow in Cheyenne was in the northern areas with only 5 inches,Other snowfall of note include areas around the south entrance of Yellowstone, which received 34 inches; Teton Village recorded 29 inches; followed by Etna and Moose Wyoming both with 25 inches; while Alta, Moran Junction and Turnerville all got 23 inches of snow.Areas around the Hog Park Reservoir in Carbon County received between 20 and 23 inches of snow.Other areas in Lincoln County that received an abundance of snow includes: 18 inches in locations near Smoot, 17 inches in areas outside of Cokeville and 17 inches near Thayne.In Fremont County, snowfall up to 15 inches was recorded 7 miles north-northwest of South Pass City while areas southwest of Lander received between 11-15 inches. Riverton recorded 8.8 inches.In north-central and northeast Wyoming, Story received the most with 16 inches, followed by 15 inches east of Shell and 13 inches west of Buffalo. Gillette recorded 9 inches of snow while Wright had 6 inches.On or around Interstate 80, Rawlins and Lyman both received 11.5 inches of snow, Elk Mountain received 10.2 inches while communities near Interstate 25 received anywhere from 12 inches of snow near Casper to 7 inches in Wheatland.Meanwhile, windy weather brought severe wind chills across the Cowboy State.In the tiny town of Hiland, Wyoming in Natrona County, wind speeds clocked in at 73 mph. Green River recorded a 69 mph gust while Rock Springs had gusts up to 66 mph.