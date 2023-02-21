© Johannes Eisele/Getty Images/drawception/KJN



...the president has made American support for Ukraine the centerpiece of his argument for a revitalized alliance in Europe, and he had told advisers that he wanted to mark the first anniversary of the invasion as a way of reassuring allies that his administration remains committed...." — The New York Times, Feb 20, 2023

morning after landing in Poland and riding an overnight choo-choo train across the Ukraine frontier to avoid the hazardous pomp of landing Air Force One in a war zone. One might try to guess the message Victoria Nuland sent her errand boy to deliver. My guess is that "JB" was there to tell Wolodymyr Zelensky— an obvious whopper —that, short of setting off nuclear Armageddon, there is really nothing the USA can do to prevent Russia from concluding our ill-conceived project on its own terms. Who better to deliver an arrant falsehood than the master, "Scranton Joe," he who once battled and vanquished the tyrant Corn-Pop!Remember, last weekspeaking out of the aperture between his butt cheeks, announced that Russia had lost "strategically, operationally and tactically" in Ukraine. This was afterespecially artillery shells, and the only remedy for that was for Europe to rebuild an armaments industry — which was a sideways-and-backwards way of saying...One might also suppose that, behind all this cognitive dissonance, the US would be engaged in secret talks with Russia to arrive at some face-saving device for getting out of this mess. But really, what is our leverage for that? Can we threaten to put US boots-on-the-Ground in Ukraine? That would be a little like channeling Gen. George Armstrong Custer, don't you think? Apparently,using the Pretender-in-Chief as the front.I'd also venture to say that American voters are not so enthused about this Ukraine pageant as they seemed to be last summer when the yellow and blue flags popped up on front porches at every Woked-up clam-bake from Edgartown to Bar Harbor. Our Ukrainian proxies sure seemed to be giving those Ruskies what-for along the front lines in Donbas, payback, you understand,from She Whose Turn It Was Supposed to Be... America's Amazonian Caesar-in-a-pants-suit, HRC.The fall offensive by Ukraine was an illusion, alas, setting up its army for methodical decimation, now nearly complete. So, too, is all the talk of sending tanks in to save the day. And so, too, is the very existence of NATO as anything other than window-dressing on an empty storefront. Iin which Germany is the centerpiece? And, finally, why would Germany not be engaging in secret talks of its own with Russia, behind America's back?Intrigue must be rife now throughout Europe, and Americans will not hear anything about it from its Deep State-owned news media.Of course not. Ukraine is in uproar now simply because geniuses in the US State Department thought it would be a good way to annoy and antagonize Russia. The project was insane from inception. The main result is that Europe will no longer have the natural gas it needs at a rational price to continue being an industrial society.One must conclude that NATO is looking for a way out of this. But there is no way out except to declare by word or deed, directly or otherwise, thatAny sane analysis by Europeans would arrive at the unnerving realization thatnot Russia. If all that is so, then a seismic shift is underway that will leave America hung out to dry on the Ukraine project. Germany will have to make a deal with Russia to rebuild the Nord Streams. What could the US do about that? Impose sanctions on Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the rest of the bunch? Where does that leave Western Civ?It leaves our country to stew in its own rancid economic and financial juices in abject isolation from, basically, the rest of the world. (Fare-thee-well hegemonic dream; hello multi-polarity!)and no longer a problem...in its borders and free to get on with being a normal nation... andthat it can resume modern life a while longer with the familiar comforts and conveniences.The end of the Ukraine conflict alsowho planted their operators in every niche of American life and all around Western Civ — George Soros's empire of meddling NGOs, Bill Gates's World Health Org puppet show, the ridiculous World Economic Forum's network of stooges in high places from Justin Trudeau to BlackRock's Larry Fink.Even the most benign end to the Ukraine conflict — such as, by default, Europe and Russia settling-up on their own to stop the fighting — will beTheir other crimes await full disclosure, everything from treasonous bribery to the fraud and genocide around Covid-19. There will have to be a severe political realignment in America. But before that can happen, expect many seasons of terrible disorder.