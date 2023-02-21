© Scott Olson/AFP



"We have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he [Biden] is neglecting. He's very concerned about those borders halfway around the world [in Ukraine]. He's not done anything to secure our own border [with Mexico] here at home."

"The Biden administration has effectively [given Kiev] a blank check with no clear strategic objective identified. I don't think that it's in our interest to be getting into a proxy war... over things like the [Ukrainian] borderlands or over Crimea.



"The fear of Russia going into NATO countries and all that, and steamrolling, you know, that has not even come close to happening."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said, commenting on the US president's surprise visit to Kiev on Monday.DeSantis told Fox News' Fox & Friends several hours after the US leader arrived in the Ukrainian capital:DeSantis, who some believe is preparing to run for president in 2024, alsoOn the topic of America's military support for Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, the governor insisted:While Russia is "hostile" to the US, it does not pose the same level of threat to the US as China does, according to the governor.DeSantis claimed thatDeSantis is expected by many to be Donald Trump's main rival for the Republican presidential nomination next year.Russian President Vladimir Putin, who delivered an address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, warned the West against supplying longer range weapons to Kiev. If this happens, Russia's forces will have to move deeper into Ukrainian territory "to push the threat away from our borders," he explained.