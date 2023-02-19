© Georg Hochmuth/AP



"People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see wins and, if the election throws up a different outcome, then they will say it is a flawed democracy."

"Few years ago, he actually accused us of planning to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship, which of course didn't happen. It was a ridiculous suggestion."

"The recent statement by the Hungarian-American investor was not just an attempt to hurt India's image; if you listen to him carefully, he talks of regime change. India has always defeated foreign powers whenever it has been challenged and will continue to defeat them in the future, too."

and other officials have blasted billionaire George Soros for suggesting that the scandal around thelinked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, might bring a "democratic revival" for the country.Soros said during the Munich Security Conference on Thursday thatI may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India."Those comments didn't go unnoticed in New Delhi, with Jaishankar firing back on Saturday at the 92-year-old billionaire and neo-liberal political activist.Jaishankar also recalled that Soros, who runs the Open Society Foundation and sponsors numerous NGOs around the globe, hasn't always been correct in his forecasts:told the journalists at the headquarters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):The country's second-largest party, thewho has often been called a "champion of globalism," to meddle in India's internal affairs.INC general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter."Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros,"