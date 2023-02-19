Why it matters: The bureau believes the incident involved a bureau computer system used in its investigations into images of child sexual exploitation, CNN first reported.
What they're saying: "The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information," the bureau said in a statement to Axios.
- "This is an isolated incident that has been contained. As this is an ongoing investigation the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time," it continued.
- It said the schemes involved victims being coerced online into sending explicit images and then extorted for money or gift cards through threats to release the images.
Comment: Meanwhile the FBI has made no further comment on just who was on Epstein's client list.