© Joseph EID



Dozens of angry demonstrators attacked several banks in Beirut on Thursday after the Lebanese pound hit a record low, AFP journalists said, amid a deepening economic crisis.The pound is trading at about 80,000 to the greenback on the black market versus 60,000 at the start of the month, according to exchange rate monitors.in the central Beirut neighbourhood of Badaro, AFP journalists at the scene reported.The attacks came after calls by the "Depositors' Outcry Association", a group that supports depositors' attempts to withdraw their money.said protester Pascal al-Raisi."There are owners of millions of dollars among us without even a penny in their pockets."There is no other solution. We will escalate until we regain our rights."Depositors have carried out similar attacks in recent months to demand access to their savings from banks, which have repeatedly closed for days.This month, the Association of Banks in Lebanon declared an open-ended strike, saying the crisis was affecting the entire financial system., according to the United Nations.