© Reuters



Extending bilateral cooperation

Consultations on the transition to national currencies as a means of exchange between Egypt and Russia are underway according to Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko.The purpose of these talks is to move away from the dollar and thusAccording to the ambassador,, intensive consultations have been ongoing regarding the transition to national currencies in settlements in mutual trade." Borisenko also lauded Egypt for resisting Western pressure, and continuing to expand its relations with Russia., and continues to actively interact with Russia in the economic, cultural spheres and various international political platforms," Borisenko said in an interview with Sputnik.The talks come as the two countries continue to extend bilateral cooperation. The Alyaum as-Sabi' news portal reported Egypt received 63,000 tons of grain from Russia as the malta-flagged PAREA cargo ship landed in the port of Safaga on the Red Sea today.According to the report, the grain is reported to have fallen under the authority of the Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade., with some 11-13 million tons being purchased from abroad yearly.So far, since the start of the year, imports from Russia have reached 191,000 tons of wheat.Because of sanctions against Russia, the US and the EU have caused massive disruptions in supply chains, prompting the North African country to find alternatives for diversification.On January 9, Egyptian Supply and Internal Trade Minister Ali Moslehi told Russian news agency Sputnik that Egypt is planning on importing around 4 million tonnes of wheat in 2023 for bread production, which is subsidized by the government in Cairo."The annual consumption of wheat [for state-subsidized bread production] in Egypt is estimated at 9 million tonnes. This year we plan to receive 5 million tonnes of local wheat and import 4 million tonnes," Moselhi said.