"When we see a completely insane public policy which has become a universal dogma — such as liberal internationalism in postwar US foreign policy — we are usually looking at the rotten, ossified ghost of a strategy which in its youth was sane and effective."

— Curtis Yarvin, The Gray Mirror

About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency and the four-book series of World Made By Hand novels, set in a post economic crash American future. His most recent book is Living in the Long Emergency; Global Crisis, the Failure of the Futurists, and the Early Adapters Who Are Showing Us the Way Forward. Jim lives on a homestead in Washington County, New. York, where he tends his garden and communes with his chickens.

After Commander-in-Chief (ahem) 'Joe Biden' demonstrated our ability to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon leisurely wandering the jet stream clear across North America, he loosed the Air Force on every other menacing aerial object hovering in our sovereign skies and... Ira Tonitrus... mission accomplished! It took the President another week to admit sheepishly that the three other targets were "most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions," not alien invaders from another galaxy, as regime spoxes hinted and the news media played-up for days. Note to America's hot air ballooning community for the upcoming spring launch season:If Russia was impressed by the successful balloon op, it didn't offer any comment. Russia was busy neutralizing America's pet proxy palooka, sad-sack Ukraine, sent into the ring to soften-up Russia for a revolution aimed at overthrowing the wicked Vlad Putin — at least according to our real Secretary of State (and Ukraine war show-runner), Victoria Nuland, in remarks this week to the Carnegie Endowment, a DC think tank.Speaking of tanks,Something about it had a discouraging act-of-war odor, as, by the way, did blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, alleged by veteran reporter Seymour Hersh — though that caper was actually against NATO member and supposed US ally, Germany. WTF? Are the doings in Western Civ getting a little too complex for comfort?Anyway, it turns out that the thirty-one Abrams tanks America promised to Ukraine have yet to be bolted together at the tank factory. It's a special order, you see, because we don't want to send the latest models built with super-high-tech armor that the Russians might capture and learn from... so Mr. Zelensky will just have to cool his jets waiting on delivery, say, around Christmas time... if he's not singing Izprezhdi Vika somewhere in Broward County, Florida, by then.The biggest problem Russia has in resolving this conflict on its border, is doing it in a way that does not driveIn effect, America put a bomb on Russia's front porch and now Russia has to carefully defuse the darn thing. The prank itself was just the last in a long line of foolish American military escapades that have ended in humiliation for us, most recently the Afghan fiasco.In the meantime, America is rapidly disintegrating on the home front. Is it attempted suicide or murder? It's a little hard to tell.— food processing facilities, giant chicken barns, regional electric grids, oil refineries. The latest, of course, is a chemical spill from the Norfolk-Southern train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, set ablaze by a conclave of government officials purportedly to keep the toxic liquids from seeping into the Ohio River watershed and beyond. Of course, in the dithering prior to lighting it up, enough vinyl chloride leached into streams feeding the big river to kill countless fish. And thenthat killed wildlife, pets, and chickens in the vicinity before the evil miasma wafted eastward on the wind to the densely-populated Atlantic coast.Considering the border with Mexico is wide open, why wouldn't America's adversaries send whole wrecking crews over here to mess with our infrastructure? There's no question that people from all over the planet have been sneaking across the Rio Grande.America is filled with "soft" targets, things unguarded and indefensible — not least, tens of thousands of miles of railroad track. Of all the reasons to be unnerved by "Joe Biden's" open border policy, this one is the least discussed, even in the alt-media. But it seems like a no-brainer for nefarious interests who might want to bamboozle and disable us.The sad truth of this moment in history is that the USA has too much going sideways with our own business at home now to be dabbling in any foreign misadventures — andto do it. The sheer logistics are implausible. The geography is lethally unfavorable. The place has been inarguably within Russia's sphere of influence for centuries and Russia has every intention of pacifying the joint at all costs.It's primed to blow anyway, and when it does, we'll have other things to think about.