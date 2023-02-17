© Manu Brabo / Getty Images



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has awarded one of the country's combat units an "honorary title"In a presidential decree published on Tuesday,, which took part in the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 and raised a swastika flag on Mount Elbrus in a propaganda stunt during an advance into the Caucasus in 1942. The name 'Edelweiss' stuck because the chevrons on the unit's uniform bore a depiction of the edelweiss flower.on the Greek island of Cefalonia.The Ukrainian brigade that now bears the same name was formed in 2015 and for about a year incorporated the nationalist battalions 'Aidar' and 'Donbass'. The unit has seen combat first against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and then against Russia after Moscow started its military operation in February 2022.Zelensky has on numerous occasions found himself in hot water over Nazi-related controversies.Last May, he marked Victory Day over Nazi Germany by sharing an image showing a Ukrainian service member sporting the same symbol, prompting a public outcry. The photo was later removed.