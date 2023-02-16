© Grigory Sysev/Sputnik



French allegations that Moscow is pursuing a neocolonialist policy in Africa turn reality upside down, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, adding that they are part of the Western proxy war against Russia.France and other European nations "committed multiple bloody atrocities on the continent," and even today,Lavrov said at a briefing of MPs on Wednesday.Moscow on the other hand "played the leading and decisive role inand assisted African nations inaccording to the foreign minister. This assistance was often provided for free, he noted.Earlier this month,slammed Moscow for what she called its "neocolonial political involvement" on the continent, claiming that Russia is using "mercenaries" in various parts of Africa.This was in response to remarks to the media by her Russian counterpart, Maria Zakharova, who accused Paris of looking down on its former colonies, and said thatIn recent months,The Central African Republic invited Russia's Wagner Group to help with its sectarian conflict. The government in Bangui has said that Russia "saved" the country.Lavrov called the French allegations "an attempt to demonize Russia" - claims that require no comment, he added.There are remnants of European colonialism surviving today, the foreign minister said.which it considers a French overseas department, despite multiple UN resolutions condemning its failure to return it to theThe Russian government described, as 'neocolonialist', the international system in which the US and its allies leverage military strength and power over key global trade and financial instruments to undercut fair competition.