A prominent American foreign policy official was forced into a climbdown on Wednesday after he tweeted in appreciation of a notorious 1940s Nazi collaborator.Following a storm of protest, he later deleted the tweet. Massaro works for is the"Hey, look what I've got," the grinning Massaro tweeted around 9:30 in the morning, showing off his green pseudo-military jacket with a patch that read "Bandera is our father, Ukraine is our mother." It bore the embroidered visage of Bandera and the logo of his OUN-B organization.. "Deleted at the request of a good Polish friend. God bless Polish-Ukrainian friendship and may it remain strong forever," Massaro explained The Polish problem with Bandera is thatMassaro's official biography describes him as speaking fluent German and covering "German-speaking Europe and East Asia," with no mention of Russian or Ukrainian. This has not stopped him from becomingwith daily torrents of tweets demanding the West "cancel" or "decolonize" Russia, ban its athletes from all competitions, and remove Moscow from the UN Security Council."It arrived! Thank you, heroes. And congratulations on achieving the status of brigade!" Massaro tweeted last Thursday, posing with a flag of Azov that was signed and dedicated to him by the notorious neo-Nazi unit's leadership. The post was viewed over three million times.The wolfsangel on the banner is a German rune previously used by the SS panzer division 'Das Reich', which Azov founder Andrey Biletsky openly boasted to American reporters of appropriating. The ADL considers itused by American neo-Nazis - though the organization has not registered any protests about Massaro brandishing it in what looks to be his office.passing a law against providing it with any aid. That provision seems to have been quietly repealed, as Washington sent over $100 billion worth of money, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine over the past year.Set up in 1976, the Helsinki Commission is run by 18 lawmakers - nine from the House, nine from the Senate - and representatives of the Departments of Commerce, Defense, and State.The transnational umbrella organization established by thewas charged with monitoring the "ceasefire" in Ukraine from 2015 to 2022. However, it received criticism from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) for turning a blind eye to Ukrainian shelling of the Donbass.