The armed forces of France are experiencing shortages of munitions against the backdrop of the country's military aid to the Kiev government, the Le Figaro newspaper wrote.the paper quoted Julien Rancoule, a member of the French parliament's lower chamber representing the National Rally party, who compiled a report about the country's ammunition reserves jointly with another lawmaker, Vincent Bru of the Democratic Movement.Le Figaro reported.Bru, in turn, urges to replenish the country's military arsenals. In his opinion,"Tensions between those who favor supporting Ukraine and those who want to save the stockpiles for national defense reasons are expected to grow" in the near future, the newspaper said.Jamie Shea, former NATO's deputy assistant secretary general, earlier told Sky News that, and will have to urgently deal with the problem of replenishing its stocks.