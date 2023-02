© KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images



ElonElon Musk compares the modern day to fall of Rome and rise of Islamic arts and sciences, stating their separated societies allowed human progress to continue Billionaire Elon Musk gave briefs remarks at the World Government Summit warning attendees to avoid excessive cooperation, warning it could pose an existential threat.The 2023 World Government Summit is taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 13-15. Musk delivered the speech remotely via video call.the Tesla CEO continued. fall of Rome , which took place in the 5th century, as an example of civilizational collapse.He pointed to the simultaneous advancements in the arts and sciences among Islamic societies as an example of the benefits of separated civilizations that are capable of survival without the other.Musk explained, "While Rome was falling, Islam was rising, so you had a caliphate doing well while Rome was doing terribly. And that"So I think we need to be a little conscious of being too much of a single civilization becausehe continued."I'm obviously not suggesting war or anything like that. But I think we want to be a little wary of actually cooperating too much," Musk concluded. "It sounds a little odd, butMusk later quipped on Twitter that the World Government Summit "seemed like the right venue" to spread the message.