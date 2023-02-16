Billionaire Elon Musk gave briefs remarks at the World Government Summit warning attendees to avoid excessive cooperation, warning it could pose an existential threat.
The 2023 World Government Summit is taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 13-15. Musk delivered the speech remotely via video call.
Comment:
"I know this is called the 'World Government Summit,' but I think we should be a little bit concerned about actually becoming too much of a single world government," Musk said.
"If I may say, we want to avoid creating a civilizational risk by having — frankly, this might sound a little odd — too much cooperation between governments," the Tesla CEO continued.
Musk referenced the fall of Rome, which took place in the 5th century, as an example of civilizational collapse.
He pointed to the simultaneous advancements in the arts and sciences among Islamic societies as an example of the benefits of separated civilizations that are capable of survival without the other.
Comment: There's reason to believe that the rise of the Middle East came a while after the collapse of Rome.
Musk explained, "While Rome was falling, Islam was rising, so you had a caliphate doing well while Rome was doing terribly. And that ended up being a source of preservation of knowledge and many scientific advancements."
"So I think we need to be a little conscious of being too much of a single civilization because if we are too much of a single civilization then the whole thing may collapse," he continued.
"I'm obviously not suggesting war or anything like that. But I think we want to be a little wary of actually cooperating too much," Musk concluded. "It sounds a little odd, but we want to have some amount of civilizational diversity so that if something does go wrong with some part of civilization that the whole thing doesn't just collapse and humanity keeps moving forward."
Musk later quipped on Twitter that the World Government Summit "seemed like the right venue" to spread the message.
Comment: Musk has been warning about the inherent issues with AI, and now it seems he's sounding the alarm, in nuanced manner, on the dangers of the establishment and their failing plans for a 'one world government'. Musk at least appears to be aware of the strong possibility that civilizational collapse of some kind or another is looming.
Whilst his message may fall on some deaf ears at the rather eerie sounding World Government Summit, the topic, long derided as little more than conspiracy theory, is at least getting mainstream press, and Musk himself has a greater reach with the average person than most.
