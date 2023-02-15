© Getty Images/urbazon

A secretive Israeli group allegedly manipulated more than 30 elections worldwide using hacking and state-of-the art disinformation techniques, according to an investigation conducted by an international consortium of journalists.Several media outlets, including the Guardian, Le Monde, ZDF, Der Spiegel and El Pais looked into a team of contractors known as 'Team Jorge', run by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli secret services operative. The latter has denied any wrongdoing.In a video clip released by The Guardian on Wednesday, Hanan himself appears to boast that his group has completed "33 presidential-level campaigns ... 27 of which were successful." He also reportedly said that he took part in two "major projects" in the US, adding that he does not engage directly in the nation's politics.According to the investigation, 'Team Jorge' would charge their clients between €6 and €15 million ($6.4-16 million) to interfere in elections.During the meetings, the team reportedly demonstrated their methods for swaying elections, which included cyber hacking and special operations.M'Barki himself told Politico that he "used information that [he] received from sources" and that "they did not necessarily follow the usual editorial process."