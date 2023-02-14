Planet Normal podcast

Telegraph Science Editor Sarah Knapton joins columnists Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan on Planet Normal, a weekly podcast featuring news and views from beyond the bubble

Vaccines undoubtedly allowed the country to get back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, but information about potential side effects is not as well publicised as it should be.

That's the view of the Telegraph Science Editor Sarah Knapton, who spoke to columnists Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson on the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above.

"I do think there is some sort of link between heart problems and the jab," Sarah told the podcast.

"And so I guess then you get to the question of whether the benefits are outweighing the risks," she said.

"I think arguably for younger people, they probably aren't."

"It's a completely personal choice. I can understand if anyone wants to have it or not," she continued.

Sarah said in some cases mRNA vaccines are believed to have caused an issue called "molecular mimicry."

"When you get a jab, sometimes the body basically mistakes the protein," she said.

"It's trying to fight proteins in the heart or peptides in the heart... It basically causes autoimmunity and starts battling you rather than the virus."

Sarah warns there is an "observational link that shows there's an increase in heart problems, after particularly the mRNA jabs."

"People should be aware of it and they should be told about it so they can make up their own minds," she argued.