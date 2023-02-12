Space experts at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) initially tweeted on Jan. 30 that the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera "captured green laser lights in the cloudy sky over Maunakea, Hawai'i. The lights are thought to be from a remote-sensing altimeter satellite ICESAT-2/43613."
But on Feb. 6, one week later, NAOJ issued a correction on YouTube that specified the laser beams weren't from a US spacecraft but the "most likely candidate" was a "Chinese Daqi-1/AEMS satellite."
Here's the video of the Chinese satellite firing bursts of lasers toward Earth:
"According to Dr. Martino, Anthony J., a NASA scientist working on ICESat-2 ATLAS, it is not by their instrument but by others." [a correction note on the YouTube video explains]Even though the Daqi-1 satellite is supposedly an atmospheric environment monitoring spacecraft, there are many concerns after the spy balloon incident last week of space-base and even high-altitude surveillance equipment monitoring the US and allies.
"His colleagues, Dr. Alvaro Ivanoff et al., did a simulation of the trajectory of satellites that have a similar instrument and found a most likely candidate as the ACDL instrument by the Chinese Daqi-1/AEMS satellite.
"We really appreciate their efforts in the identification of the light. We are sorry about our confusion related to this event and its potential impact on the ICESat-2 team."
Comment: China describes Daqi-1 and its intended activities: