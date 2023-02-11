© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The city of Amsterdam is banning the use of marijuana in their red light district to stem a growing problem with crime.Those conditions are about to get stricter.Amsterdam is also taking measures to discourage the use of alcohol. The city already bans the sale of alcohol after 4:00 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday, but now stores will be required to hide alcohol from view or completely remove it from their stores during those hours.