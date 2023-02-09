Society's Child
Video of 'Ukrainian nationalists' executing Russian POW's to be investigated by Moscow
RT
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 11:48 UTC
The Investigative Committee said on Thursday that the footage appeared to show the murder of three Russian POWs by "Ukrainian nationalists." The agency pledged to identify the perpetrators.
The 30-second clip, which surfaced online earlier this week, was filmed from the point of view of an armed person speaking Ukrainian in an agitated tone. He can be heard demanding answers from people in military uniforms, lying on the snow-covered ground.
Apparently frustrated with the lack of a coherent answer, the man fires several rounds at the head of one of the captives, before switching his attention to another. A third uniformed person can be seen motionless on the ground with blood next to his head.
A fellow fighter is present at the scene, and appears to be trying to calm the gunman down, as he insists that the second captive has a grenade. The clip ends with the shooter declaring "Slava Ukraini!" and adding an obscenity. The Ukrainian nationalist slogan, which translates as 'glory to Ukraine', has been widely adopted by the Ukrainian military and wider society since the 2014 armed coup in Kiev.
Viktoria Serdyukova, the human rights ombudsman for the Lugansk People's Republic, said the footage served "as another confirmation that cold-blooded killers are fighting against us". She urged international organizations to probe the incident.
It is unclear when or where the video was shot, and who the people in it were. Several videos apparently depicting the torture and murder of Russian POWs by Ukrainian troops have emerged since the hostilities started in Ukraine, some of which have been authenticated by Western media.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the killing of unarmed, surrendered soldiers is a "widespread practice" by Kiev's troops.
Ukrainian officials defended their soldiers' actions after a particular incident came to light in November. The footage showed Russian military personnel lying in a row on the ground after apparently being shot by Ukrainian captors.
Kiev claimed that the Russian soldiers were killed lawfully after an attempted perfidy - an act of faking surrender with the intention of attacking the other side by surprise. Critics have said the narrative did not fit the injuries, as the killed troops appeared to be shot in their heads.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Video of 'Ukrainian nationalists' executing Russian POW's to be investigated by Moscow
- Turkey silences earthquake response critics with Twitter ban
- Bird flu 'spills over' to UK's otters, foxes, and seals - WHO warns humans could be next
- Andrey Sushentsov gives eight reasons why the US has no interest in pushing for peace in Ukraine
- Missouri lawmakers propose a 'Don't Say Gay Bill' that goes even further than Florida's
- Best of the Web: Illegal organ market is a lucrative business in war-torn Ukraine
- Best of the Web: The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: A review
- WSJ reports that much-hyped Leopard tanks for Ukraine are in short supply
- Iran's Strategic Pivot
- Why Joe Biden is more dangerous than Donald Trump
- Hersh's NordStream terrorist attack revelations and the causes of the NATO-Russian Ukraine War
- It's Turkey vs NATO - once again
- Loss of Western brands is Russia's gain - Putin
- Britons facing 'permanent' reduction in living standards - report
- Anonymous student in the UK reveals what it's really like to be at school today as trans hysteria grips our schools
- MH17 probe suspended
- 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over homeless encampment safety concerns: 'We're tired'
- The Great Game of Divisiveness Draws Nearer to the End
- MTG calls out former Twitter exec Yoel Roth for failing to remove child porn but banning her account
- The Big Stiff: Russia-Iran dump the dollar and bust US sanctions
- Turkey silences earthquake response critics with Twitter ban
- Andrey Sushentsov gives eight reasons why the US has no interest in pushing for peace in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Illegal organ market is a lucrative business in war-torn Ukraine
- WSJ reports that much-hyped Leopard tanks for Ukraine are in short supply
- Iran's Strategic Pivot
- Why Joe Biden is more dangerous than Donald Trump
- Hersh's NordStream terrorist attack revelations and the causes of the NATO-Russian Ukraine War
- It's Turkey vs NATO - once again
- Loss of Western brands is Russia's gain - Putin
- The Great Game of Divisiveness Draws Nearer to the End
- MTG calls out former Twitter exec Yoel Roth for failing to remove child porn but banning her account
- The Big Stiff: Russia-Iran dump the dollar and bust US sanctions
- The coming existential threat: do we act in common or is it going to be every man for himself?
- Austrian Colonel claims NATO soldiers are fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries
- US hybrid war on Iran stalling?
- Endgame is going in Ukraine crisis
- Syria under the American whip: Sanctions that kill
- The Hamilton 68 twitter op is more proof the managerial class opposes the American founding
- Naftali Bennett's inconvenient 'recollection'
- Former NATO Commander General Westley Clark's ties to Hunter Biden
- Video of 'Ukrainian nationalists' executing Russian POW's to be investigated by Moscow
- Bird flu 'spills over' to UK's otters, foxes, and seals - WHO warns humans could be next
- Missouri lawmakers propose a 'Don't Say Gay Bill' that goes even further than Florida's
- Best of the Web: The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: A review
- Britons facing 'permanent' reduction in living standards - report
- Anonymous student in the UK reveals what it's really like to be at school today as trans hysteria grips our schools
- MH17 probe suspended
- 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over homeless encampment safety concerns: 'We're tired'
- Roger Waters says Ukraine is 'not really a country' and is run by 'Nazis' amid row with Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour for being a 'Putin apologist'
- Journalist arrested at Ohio governor's press conference
- I thought I was saving trans kids. Now I'm blowing the whistle
- Fauci obliterated by critics for charging up to $100K for speaking engagements: 'The audacity of this man'
- Poll reveals dark mood of Canadians
- Jordan Peterson sold out to the war party
- Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society, petition receives 110,000 signatures
- Joe Rogan accused of anti-Semitism
- Britain's biggest gas supplier 'profiteering' from energy crisis, Norwegian state-owned company posts record $74 billion profit
- Professor suggests brain dead women could be kept 'alive' and used as surrogates
- Wind-power makers suffer huge losses, want to abandon major project
- 'Please don't get a chicken': New Zealand egg shortage sparks scramble for poultry
- 3 year drought may have doomed ancient Hittite empire, tree study reveals
- Codebreakers have deciphered the lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
- AI is deciphering a 2,000-year-old 'lost book' describing life after Alexander the Great
- 1.2 million-year-old tool workshop in Ethiopia made by 'clever' group of unknown human relatives
- New AI tool 'fragmentarium' brings ancient Babylonian texts together
- Sumeria's marshy city of Lagash was built on mounds and interlaced with waterways
- Remapping superhighways travelled by first Australians
- The Eye of the Sahara
- Karahan Tepe
- 'There is no God here': How the conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
- Researchers identify oldest bone spear point in the Americas
- Earliest evidence of humans hunting elephants
- 5,000-year-old tavern still stocked with food discovered in Iraq
- 50 years after leaving Vietnam, the US keeps getting involved in wars without understanding them
- Cryptic lost Canaanite language decoded on 'Rosetta Stone'-like tablets
- Ancient savings: Why hoards are vital to our understanding of history
- Eugenics, then and now
- Bronze shield discovered in Turkey reveals the name of an unknown country
- How I tried to prevent the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, and why I failed - Scott Ritter
- Code in 14th Century medieval almanac finally deciphered, reveals lunar calendar use & unusual zodiac
- Geneticists puzzled by octopus's unique genes: Seem to have appeared out of nowhere
- Scientists discover strange new form of ice that could change how we think about water
- Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
- What happens if we ditch Fossil Fuels?
- NASA's Webb Telescope spots new asteroid 'completely unexpectedly'
- The Sun is alive, and why that matters
- Oops. Scientists discover that higher carbon dioxide levels are COOLING many parts of the planet by increasing vegetation growth
- No one can stay in the 'quietest room in the world' for more than an hour
- Astronomers find rare Earth-mass rocky planet suitable for the search for signs of life
- 'Ancient humans had same sense of smell, but different sensitivities' - study
- The moon has a hidden tidal force that pulls on Earth's magnetosphere, new study reveals
- 319-million-year-old fish preserves the earliest fossilized brain of a vertebrate animal
- New map of the universe's matter reveals a possible hole in our understanding of the cosmos
- Genetic engineering company touts plan to 'de-extinct' dodo bird
- Ants can detect the scent of cancer in urine
- Hubble capture spectacular blue star cluster NGC 2031 in new photo
- Astronomers discover a dozen more new moons around Jupiter
- Gigantic 'alien' comet spotted heading straight for the sun
- Best of the Web: Humans get sterilised or euthanised when AI is given free rein to 'save planet'
- T-1000 soon? Scientists create shapeshifting humanoid robot that can liquefy and reform
- Not over yet: Turkish seismologist warns of next massive earthquake
- Brazil - Floods in Rio De Janeiro after 67mm (2.6 inches) of rain in 1 hour
- Summer flash flooding and intense rainfall hits New South Wales, Australia, almost 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Wild boar attacks snowboarders in Myoko Kogen, Japan
- Spectacular waterspout over the sea near Torreguadiaro, Spain
- Four-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Gujarat, India
- Sulawesi's Mount Karangetang status increased to Alert Level III
- 10,000+ killed in Türkiye-Syria earthquakes
- Bolivia - Floods affect thousands in La Paz, Beni and Santa Cruz Departments
- Peru - Heavy rainfall triggers deadly landslide and floods in Arequipa Department - 40 killed (UPDATE)
- Barbara weather front pounds Greece for 3rd day, meter of snow on Evia island
- Heavy snowfall disrupts Slovakia
- Unchartered territory: Icy-cold waterspout forms over Vermont lake in dead of winter - Media names it 'steam devil'
- Chile - Floods in north as wildfires blaze in southern regions
- Buffalo, New York, area is hit with the strongest earthquake in 40 years
- Best of the Web: Turkey hit by second major earthquake, magnitude 7.5 - UPDATE: Turkey/Syria rocked by third quake, magnitude 6.0
- The New Pause lengthens again: 101 months and counting ...
- Two killed, one missing after avalanche in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Snow and winter storms cut power, disrupt traffic across the Balkans
- Fiji - Evacuations after floods in Northern Division
- Green meteor fireball crosses the skies of Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 7
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on February 2
- Best of the Web: Large meteor fireball explodes over Krasnoyarsk, Russia on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on January 28
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on January 26
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 28)
- Meteor fireball over UK on January 24
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Jan. 19)
- Meteor fireball over Spain and Morocco (Jan. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Washington state on January 17
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 17
- Meteor fireball over the Gulf of Cádiz, Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and Texas on January 11
- Meteor fireball over England and Wales on January 9
- Meteor fireball over northern Italy on January 5
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Florida on December 27
- Meteor fireball over France and 5 adjacent countries on December 26
- The 2023 Cochran review shows mask don't work. But does science matter anymore?
- Daily chemicals that are severely disrupting your hormones
- Microplastics found in human veins
- Massive peer-reviewed mask study shows 'little to no difference' in preventing COVID, flu infection
- How safe really is 5G?
- It's a start: New rules would limit sugar in US school meals for first time
- Vitamin D cuts COVID-19 risk of death in half, new study finds. So why isn't it recommended?
- Best of the Web: Cochrane study shows that the debate is over: Masks do NOT work
- Getting Pfizer's Covid booster and flu vaccine on the same day may raise the risk of a stroke, FDA says
- MIT expert on drug safety calls for immediate withdrawal of mRNA vaccines: "Clearly the most failing medical product in history, causing unprecedented harm"
- FDA advisers vote to replace original COVID vaccine with bivalent boosters despite lack of clinical trial data
- Covid deaths in Canada almost doubled in 2022 with a 85% vaccinated population
- Whooping cough outbreak in children declared in Canada
- CDC aware of hundreds of safety signals for COVID jab
- UK deaths 26% higher than pre-pandemic levels - mRNA shots are the leading suspect
- 12 children die from mysterious illness in Ivory Coast
- Ivermectin efficacy finally proven in 'gold-standard' RCT - Prof Colleen Aldous
- DMT - the potent psychedelic in Ayahuasca - treats depression after a SINGLE dose, cutting-edge clinical trial shows
- Compound found in eggs linked to an enhanced risk of blood clotting
- The link between the massive drop in birth rates and mRNA vaccines is undeniable
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
- Unemployment among talking candies hits record high under Biden administration
- Gavin Newsom caught at French Laundry eating eggs cooked on gas stove
- Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
- Al Gore again warns the Earth will not make it past the year 2012
- Confusion as politician not doing everything to cling onto power
- Biden calls for two weeks of not cooking on gas stoves to 'flatten the curve'
- Biden says he's unaware of any classified docs, or who he is, or why he's sitting in this oval-shaped office
- 'California is the state of freedom,' says man who locked everyone in their homes for 2 years
- Brigitte Macron backed an 'erect phallus with golden balls' as the new spire for Notre Dame cathedral, France's former culture minister claims
- Experts say they don't know what thing is causing suddenly collapse, but it's definitely not that one thing
- Biden declares the southern border as secure as America's elections
- Coal miner feels 'really sorry' for congressmen having to do all this hard work lately
Quote of the Day
Without self knowledge, without understanding the working and functions of his machine, man cannot be free, he cannot govern himself and he will always remain a slave.
- G. I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
If Putin stays true to his ways so far, there will be a public announcement to that effect. If it turns out to be true, no one can say Putin has...
B, parents can teach kids to play and laugh. [Link] [Link] [Link]
I agree pilgrim. TikTok is now though, personally I feel all these very few elitest MFers are God's servants too. Clearly there is wayyyy too much...
Cleveland Clinic conclusively proves COVID Vaccines progressively destroy the Immune System [Link] The Pope says getting the VaXXine is an act of...
FEAR porn again, aka False Evidence Appearing Real...