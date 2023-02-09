Russian investigators have launched a probe into the alleged killing of prisoners of war, after an extremely graphic video emerged on social media, purportedly showing a Ukrainian fighter shooting soldiers.The Investigative Committee said on Thursday that the footage appeared to show the murder of three Russian POWs by "Ukrainian nationalists." The agency pledged to identify the perpetrators.The 30-second clip, which surfaced online earlier this week, wasApparentlyThe Ukrainian nationalist slogan, which translates as 'glory to Ukraine', has been widely adopted by the Ukrainian military and wider society since the 2014 armed coup in Kiev.Viktoria Serdyukova, the human rights ombudsman for the Lugansk People's Republic, saidIt is unclear when or where the video was shot, and who the people in it were.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the killing of unarmed, surrendered soldiers is a "widespread practice" by Kiev's troops.Ukrainian officials defended their soldiers' actions after a particular incident came to light in November. The footage showed Russian military personnel lying in a row on the ground after apparently being shot by Ukrainian captors.Kiev claimed that the Russian soldiers were killed lawfully after an attempted perfidy - an act of faking surrender with the intention of attacking the other side by surprise. Critics have said the narrative did not fit the injuries, as the killed troops appeared to be shot in their heads.