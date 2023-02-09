Puppet Masters
MTG calls out former Twitter exec Yoel Roth for failing to remove child porn but banning her account
The Post Millennial
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 18:52 UTC
"It's amazing to me, Mr. Roth, as the head and trust of safety at Twitter, your ability, or should I say inability, to remove child porn," Greene said.
"And here's something that disgusts me about you. In your doctoral dissertation entitled 'Gay Data,' you argued that minors should have access to Grindr, an adult male gay hookup app. Minors? Really?"
Greene noted that once Elon Musk took over as the new owner of Twitter, 44,000 child pornography accounts were banned. Referencing Roth, Greene said, "You permanently banned my Twitter account, but you allowed child porn all over Twitter."
Greene also referenced a tweet from Roth posted in 2010, in which he said, "Can high school students ever meaningfully consent to sex with their teachers?"
"In 2021, while you were the director of trust and safety on Twitter, an underage boy and his mother announced a lawsuit against Twitter because Twitter was benefiting from and refused to remove a lewd video featuring this boy and another minor. That is repulsive," Greene said.
Greene said that instead of child porn accounts receiving a violation, she did, adding, "what were my tweets? Okay, let's talk about them."
"I was talking about the deaths being reported on VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System]. By the way, that's on the CDC website. I was also saying that I didn't think any entity should enforce a non-FDA-approved vaccine or mask. Guess what? A lot of people agreed, with me but you call that COVID misinformation. By the way, I'm a member of Congress and you're not. I also said the controversial COVID-19 vaccine should not be forced on our military. You want to know something, Republicans stopped that in the NDAA," Greene said.
During her comments, Greene spoke to former FBI general counsel turned Twitter Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker, Former Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust Vijaya Gadde, and former Twitter employee-turned-whistleblower Anika Collier Navaroli, as well as Roth, stating that "You can consider your speech canceled during my time because you canceled mine."
Speaking on how Twitter banned her personal Twitter account which was used also for campaigning, Greene said, "let's talk election interference, shall we?"
"This was the account that I would put my campaign ads on, raise money on, fight back when attacked with lies, and be able to talk to my voters in my district, but you banned it."
"And then let me explain, my account was not reinstated until November 21, 2022. That was after my election on November 8."
"You know, at your company, or your former company where you worked, Twitter employees, over 98% of them, donate to Democrats. So while you coordinated with DHS, the FBI, the CIA our government, and outside groups to permanently ban, shadow ban conservative Americans and candidates like me, and the former President of the United States President Donald J. Trump, you were censoring and wrongfully violating our First Amendment free speech rights," Greene continued.
"Guess what? None of you hold security clearances. None of you are elected, and none of you represent 750,000 People like I do."
Citing federal law on voting rights, Greene stated, "No person shall intimidate, threaten, coerce, or attempt to stop any other person for the purpose of interfering with their rights to vote or to vote as he may choose," with Greene noting that her Democrat opponent wasn't banned.
Greene said that not only were her rights violated, but they violated the rights of "countless conservative Americans."
These were Americans that included doctors speaking out about the usage of ivermectin on covid patients, parents speaking out about woke ideologies infiltrating their children's schools, as well as people questioning the results of the 2020 election.
"On Twitter, people could question elections such as 2016 saying Hillary won, but in 2020 no one could question elections saying Trump won," said Greene.
"You abuse the power of a large corporation, big tech, to censor Americans, and you want to know something? Guess what? I'm so glad that you're censored now. I'm so glad you've lost your jobs. Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter."
Comment: The exchange as recorded on CSPAN. Watch Roth's face as he's being dressed down. Not so nonchalant now:
Bonus: Byron Donalds confronts ex-Twitter execs with email From Biden team calling for Tweet removals concerning Hunter's laptop: