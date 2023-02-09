© Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/AFP/Getty ImagesAlex Lawson Energy correspondent



Britain's biggest gas supplier, the Norwegian state-owned oil company Equinor, has been accused of "profiteering" from the energy crisis and higher household bills after posting record annual earnings of £62bn.The oil and gas producer said on Wednesday that adjusted profits hit $15.1bn (£12.5bn) in the final three months of last year, bringing total annual profits to $74.9bn, the higheston Wednesday. Its adjusted earnings hit $36bn and it said it would buy back a further $2bn of its own shares.The pair become the latest oil and gas giant to report record profits aided by soaring gas prices linked to the war in Ukraine,Equinor supplies about a quarter of Britain's gas and hopes to develop the Rosebank field, to the west of Shetland despite vociferous opposition from climate protesters. A final investment decision on the UK's largest undeveloped oilfield is expected this year.Equinor raised its quarterly dividend and said it expects to hand $17bn to shareholders in 2023.Greenpeace UK's head of climate, Mel Evans, said: "Equinor is the latest fossil fuel giant to post record profits looted from bill payers' pockets while destroying the climate last year."Dependence on oil and gas is pushing our bills up. Giving Equinor's climate-wrecking Rosebank oilfield the green light won't bring them down but it will pour fuel on the climate emergency. It's only cheap, homegrown renewables coupled with warmer, insulated homes that will help lower both bills and carbon emissions."headed by Grant Shapps but also faced renewed calls for the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas operators to be toughened, against the backdrop of BP's record profits. An investment allowance within the levy allows companies to reduce their tax bill if they spend on new production.Tessa Khan, the executive director of the climate action organisation Uplift, said: "Grant Shapps needs to use his first day in office"Days two and three need to be focused on ramping up cheaper, homegrown renewables and unlocking the funds to upgrade the UK's draughty homes, so that we can be free from oil and gas - and this kind of shameless profiteering - for good."Climate campaigners including Stop Rosebank and the Young Christian Climate Network staged protests outside Equinor's offices in London and Aberdeen to condemn what they said was Equinor's role in "both the climate and cost of living crises".The Observer has reported that Rosebank could contribute to a £114m loss for the government over the field's lifetime, under the investment tax break.Equinor left its climate targets unaltered, it aims to make a 40% reduction in net carbon intensity - a measure of emissions related to its operations - by 2035. On Tuesday, BP scaled back its climate goals, reducing its 2030 emissions targets.supplies to British Gas owner Centrica for each of the next three years - enough to heat an additional 4.5m UK homes.The deal was championed by the then business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, amid a dash for gas supplies as Russia cut back supplies into Europe.