In recent days, Matt Taibbi's reporting exposed the bipartisan political operation known as Hamilton 68 that promulgated and perpetuated the myth of Russian control of American politics. Hamilton 68 was a collection of almost completely non-Russian Twitter users deceptively selected and then fed to reporters and members of Congress as data proving Russian influence in U.S. elections.
The uncovering of this op makes institutional rot in the United States more apparent than ever before. After all, Big Tech collaborated with this disinformation operation to delegitimize a democratically elected president while federal agencies — notably, the U.S. State Department — weaponized this disinformation against the American people.
These institutions are not independent, sentient monoliths whose politically motivated goals serendipitously overlap. The fact that the world's most advanced federal bureaucracy and the most powerful corporate entities to ever exist collaborated to usurp a democratically elected president should, indeed, terrify every American citizen.
But there is a darker truth beneath the surface: the people behind Hamilton 68 — members of the managerial elite — are trying to permanently reshape the American political and legal systems to do away with the remaining mechanisms of our democratic republic so permanently entrenched government and corporate bureaucrats can call the shots.
The goal of these people is to permanently alter the American system of governance to sideline the U.S. Constitution. No longer will democratically elected officials hold power, pass laws, or govern. Instead, the bureaucratic leviathan will become — and largely already is — an all-encompassing administrative apparatus, an unlimited regulatory state that passes law via rubber stamp instead of votes by duly elected representatives.
This managerial class further seeks a political system akin to "direct democracy" in which the national "popular vote" determines the outcome of all presidential elections. This would nullify the Constitution's Electoral College and strike a crucial blow to federalism, allowing an unavoidably leftist chief executive to further embolden the bureaucrats of the managerial class as they are largely consolidated within executive agencies.
The constitution will remain, but it will simply serve as a window dressing that gives the new order the same legitimacy as the old order. It will be little more than an aesthetic disguise through which people — like those behind Hamilton 68 — can use to appoint themselves the heirs of the Founding Fathers.
Hamilton 68 likely draws its name from the American founding for this very reason. The 68th Federalist Paper was authored by Alexander Hamilton and is titled "The Mode of Electing the President." In it, Hamilton presents a defense of the Electoral College and argues it would insulate the presidency from the chaotic whims of an uninformed populace while still allowing said populace's voice to be heard.
Hamilton wrote:
"It was desirable that the sense of the people should operate in the choice of the person to whom so important a trust was to be confided. This end will be answered by committing the right of making it, not to any preestablished body, but to men chosen by the people for the special purpose, and at the particular conjuncture."He continued:
"It was equally desirable, that the immediate election should be made by men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station, and acting under circumstances favorable to deliberation, and to a judicious combination of all the reasons and inducements which were proper to govern their choice. A small number of persons, selected by their fellow-citizens from the general mass, will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigations."Hamilton's assertion is that the Electoral College ought to be composed of the most adept individuals — selected by their peers — to further represent their communities' interests in the selection of the president. He later continues to suggest that by insulating the decision-making process among these elected few and withdrawing further debate from public spaces, the Electoral College would be "opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption" and "afford a moral certainty that the office of President will seldom fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications."
Hamilton argued the Electoral College provided a crucial service to the young American republic because it ensured the integrity of the electoral process from chaotic and foreign whims. Through it, regional interests were heard and accounted for at the national level by members of their communities, and democratic-republicanism was maintained through representation.
The people behind Hamilton 68 (John Podesta, Bill Kristol, Clint Watts, et al.) who worked to usurp the Trump administration cloaked their anti-republican actions in the Founding Fathers' mantle in order to provide themselves rhetorical protection while tarnishing their legacy. With access to an inordinate amount of wealth, resources, and political capital, these people staged a massive psy-op with the help of Big Tech and the federal government. To accomplish this, they used the faceless and nameless bureaucratic blob of the managerial class.
These people leveraged their statuses to tighten their grip on power, but in doing so they only further delegitimized our institutions and threw the nation into disarray.
About the Author:
Samuel Mangold-Lenett is a staff editor at The Federalist. His writing has been featured in the Daily Wire, Townhall, The American Spectator, and other outlets. He is a 2022 Claremont Institute Publius Fellow. Follow him on Twitter @Mangold_Lenett.