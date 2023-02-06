They order the arrest of two Swiss bankers for a million-dollar fraud against the Spanish Treasury

A third banker has appeared

Answer of the wanted

Spanish authorities have ordered the arrest of three Swiss bankers, one of them from the Rothschild dynasty, for defrauding the Spanish Treasury of 40 million.A Rothschild?! Let's see if they manage to get him behind bars!The National Court issues search and arrest warrants for his role in an operation that defrauded more than 40 million euros. There are dozens of people awaiting trial.The investigation has its origin in the purchase of hydrocarbons and fraud around the VAT of operations in this sector. The epicenter was a company called Lexin Corporación 21 SL , created in 2010 with headquarters in Madrid. In just a few months, it underwent two capital increases until it had a share capital of three million, the minimum required by the Government in Spain to be able to operate in the hydrocarbons sector.The operation has international ramifications, since the money was later withdrawn from Spain or reinvested in real estate to be introduced into the legal circuit.Throughout 68 pages, it collects the accusations of the Navarra Tax Treasury, the State Attorney's Office and the Prosecutor's Office.A little over two years have passed since the self-opening of the oral trial and the National Court had still not managed to notify three people of their prosecution, for which it issued a first arrest warrant in November.Defended by the Ospina Abogados law firm, criminal experts in extradition, he reached an agreement with both the Prosecutor's Office and the Swiss authorities to travel to Spain without being arrested.On the other hand, the other two have not appeared in the Central Court of Instruction number 4, directed by magistrate José Luis Calama. Nor have they done so before a notary in their country, an alternative proposed by the Justice to avoid having to travel to Spain. The Prosecutor 's Office denounces that this "generates an unacceptable delay in the processing of the case." "The attempt to notify the aforementioned order and the indictment documents, through a letter rogatory to Switzerland, has not given, for various reasons, the expected result, that is, a prompt notification that contributes or at least does not hinder the right of the rest of the defendants and other parties to have the procedure resolved within a reasonable time", says the public ministry."It is clear - concludes the National Court - that in the face of this last alternative, offered to the defendants in order to comply with the procedural procedure in question, no obstacle can be raised, except, of course, absolute and proven procedural bad faith, whose ultimate goal is to delay, even more, the course of the procedure, avoiding prosecution at all costs (...), as it constitutes an express manifestation of their willingness to stay on the sidelines of the Spanish Justice".On January 23, the judge issued an order confirming his November decision, when he agreed to provisional detention, as well as issuing "requests for search, arrest and admission to prison, and European and international arrest warrants". All this to notify them of the order to open an oral trial and to deliver the indictments from the Public Prosecutor, State attorney and the Navarra Tax Treasury. Judge Calama withdraws that petition for the third banker, "maintaining each and every one of the agreed pronouncements regarding Manuel Andreas Marco Brandenberg and Nathan Rothschild."