© AP/Michael Probst



The Hungarian Energy Ministry said on Saturday that Europe may face an increase in diesel prices in light of the upcoming ban on Russian oil commodities that is expected to come into force on February 5.Therefore, a bloc-wide ban will most likely trigger a fuel shortage across the continent. On Friday, the G7 and Australia announced that they have agreed to implement a price cap on Russian fuel shortly after the EU issued a similar announcement.According to a statement issued by the alliance, they have agreed on two ceiling prices: the first is priced at $100 per barrel for more expensive fuel like diesel and the second at $45 on lower-quality commodities such as fuel oil."In Europe,in a statement.The ministry added thaton Russia since most of its oil originates from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline.From the outset, Hungary opposed expanding sanctions to include the Russian energy sphere, as most of the oil comes into the country from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, the ministry noted.The Hungarian government is strongly opposed to further broadening the energy sanctions," the ministry said. On Thursday , European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union plans to introduce the 10th package of sanctions against Russia on February 24."We will introduce with our G7 partners an additional price cap on Russian petroleum products, and by February 24 — exactly one year since the invasion started — On the same day , The Economist published a report revealing thatas the second round of sanctions on diesel and other refined EU products is due to take effect on February 5th.In a report by The Economist, this moves towards the point of the price cap: to keep Russian crude on the market and thus keep the market stable but to curb its profits through the price.In turn, this allegedly offers buyers negotiating power, considering that the longer export routes also pose higher freight costs which Russia has to compensate.Some argue that Russian oil now sells at a 38% discount per price-reporting agencies, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who helped devise the price cap, sees as a success that the cap is working effectively.