Just over a hundred thousand Ukrainians have sought refuge in the UK - the vast majority of them women and children.
But not all of them have found it easy to settle into a country where the ethnic diversity and cultural values are very different from what they've been used to back home.
Comment: That's rather disingenuous, because whilst back home may be mostly white people, that doesn't automatically mean Ukrainians are prejudice against those of other skin colours, which clearly is the complaint being lodged against these refugees.
Channel 4 News YouTube Channel
It is madness, and does nothing but bring conflict of thought, conflict of being, conflict of socio cultural norms (as a result of social programing) in a multucultural society and world in which we are living in at this time.
It's OK to wave rainbow flags at a pride parade. But how about waving flags, for the multicultural society, and diversity of humanity in which we live, where we can learn from each other and prosper together