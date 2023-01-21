Society's Child
11 Oregon counties vote to join Idaho so they don't have to deal with Portland's politics
The Daily Mail
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 18:07 UTC
State Senator Dennis Linthicum introduced Senate Joint Memorial 2 on January 10, also known as the 'Greater Idaho' bill.
'Eastern Oregon is culturally, politically, economically much more similar to Idaho than it is to western Oregon,' said Matt McCaw, a spokesman for the Greater Idaho Movement.
'Our movement is about self-determination and matching people to government that they want and that matches their values. In Oregon, we've had this urban-rural divide for a very long time.'
Though the movement has been bubbling for a while, the bill was introduced in the wake of Oregon's recent state elections, in which a Republican came within four points of winning the governor's mansion for the first time since 1987.
Republican nominee Christine Drazan, the GOP leader in the state House, fell short in her effort, against Democrat Tina Kotek
Kotek, the state's first openly gay woman to serve as speaker, will succeed outgoing Gov. Kate Brown, who has dismissed the Greater Idaho Movement and previous GOP attempts to recall her from office.
In addition to coming up short in the governor's race, Democrats in the more progressive western part of the state, which contains Oregon and the two major college towns, still led the left to a 10-seat majority in the state house and a 5-seat majority in the state senate.
Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted in favor of this so far, with four other counties, including Wallowa, included in the proposal to move state lines.
'Our proposal is to take that border between Oregon and Idaho, which was set almost 200 years ago in a very different time when there was only 50,000 people in the state of Oregon...it made sense then, it doesn't make sense now to have that border there because that's not where the cultural divide is,' McCaw said.
Idaho's state government is even more dominated by Republicans than Oregon is by Democrats.
'The policy and the government that works for western Oregon, that western Oregonians want, does not work in eastern Oregon and it's not what eastern Oregonians want,' McCaw said.
Regardless of how residents vote, to actually change the states' borders would require lawmakers in Oregon, Idaho and U.S. Congress to sign off on it.
'There's a lot that needs to happen before moving the border is within the realm of possibility,' Little said.
Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner, a Democrat, does not believe the bill will move forward.
McCaw, however, sees no downside to its passage.
'We have been to the legislature in Idaho, we have a lot of support in legislature in Idaho for this idea. They see the benefit of bringing 400,000 like-minded people into their state. It makes Idaho stronger; it gives people the government they want and it's a win-win for everybody involved.'
Comment: Not The Bee comments:
First, we had conservatives from other west coast states fleeing to Idaho because of liberal policies.
But some folks in Oregon have a more novel idea: Move Idaho to them.
That's more than half of geographical Oregon that is so tired of the crazy antics in Portlandia that they'd rather just join Idaho and leave their connection to their original home state completely behind.
(If your governance is so bad that half the state tries to leave, you're doing something wrong.)
Portland is one of the wackiest liberal cities in the United States, and more than half of Oregon can't stand them. Yet that's where the center of power is for the Beaver state.
Of course, this movement is probably not going anywhere.
People will just have to do things the old-fashioned way.
Can't stand Oregon? Just move!
(While the government still lets us travel, that is!)
She is going to be even worse than Kate Brown.
I am fairly certain she is going to mimic all of Gavin Newsome's legislative efforts.