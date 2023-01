After the gruesome killing,An Iranian man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a so-called "honor killing."by her husband, Sajjad Heidarnava, and his brother Heydar in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern Khuzestan province.After the gruesome killing, video footage was posted online of the killer walking in the provincial capital, Ahvaz, while smiling and carrying his wife's severed head.Heidarnava was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for murder and eight months for intentional assault, judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told the media on January 18."The accused has no right to protest against the verdict and the decision is final," the spokesman said., Setayeshi said., according to Iranian media reports., according to the girl's mother-in-law.Human rights activists called for changes to the law to protect of women against domestic violence after Heidari's murder and to increaseMany in Iran have blamed the Islamic legal system as well as the country's patriarchal culture and traditions for fostering an environment that allows for "honor" killings.Iran is currently enveloped in a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.Women and girls have spearheaded the anti-government demonstrations demanding more rights and freedoms.