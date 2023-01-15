On Friday, journalist Matt Taibbi dropped a Twitter Files supplemental to expose Democrat representative Adam Schiff once again for colluding with Twitter.Since former President Donald Trump took office, Schiff has spent every day accusing the former president of colluding with Russia, however it now appears that the only person colluding all this time was Schiff himself.In a previous Twitter Files drop, Schiff put pressure on Twitter to ban investigative journalist Paul Sperry. Twitter initially denied the request however later banned Sperry from the site.Taibbi just followed up with a supplemental exposing Schiff of more wrongdoing."Staff of House Democrat Adam Schiff wrote to Twitter quite often, asking that tweets be taken down. This important use of taxpayer resources involved an ask about a "Peter Douche" parody photo of Joe Biden. The DNC made the same request," Taibbi tweeted."The real issue was Donald Trump retweeted the Biden pic," the journalist explained To its credit Twitter refused to remove it, with Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth saying it had obvious "humorous intent" and "any reasonable observer" - apparently, not a Schiff staffer - could see it was doctored."Taibbi continued: "Schiff staffer Jeff Lowenstein didn't give up, claiming there was a "slippery slope concern here."""Twitter also refused requests for bans of content about Schiff and his staff, e.g. "complete suppress[ion of] any and all search results about Mr. Misko and other Committee staffers." Twitter said this would not be "conceivable."" Taibbi explained."Even when Twitter didn't suspend an account, that didn't mean they didn't act. Schiff's office repeatedly complained about "QAnon related activity" that were often tweets about other matters, like the identity of the Ukraine "whistleblower" or the Steele dossier," he added.Taibbi reported: "Twitter policy at the time didn't ban QAnon, but "deamplified" such accounts. About the batch of tweets that included those above, Twitter execs wrote: "We can internally confirm that a number of the accounts flagged are already included in this deamplification."""Twitter policy at the time didn't ban QAnon, but "deamplified" such accounts. About the batch of tweets that included those above, Twitter execs wrote: "We can internally confirm that a number of the accounts flagged are already included in this deamplification."""WE APPRECIATE GREATLY," the Schiff's office said. "We are curious whether any deamplification measures implemented by Twitter's enforcement team - which we appreciate greatly - could... impede the ability of law enforcement to search Twitter for potential threats about Misko and other HPSCI staff."