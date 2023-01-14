© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acted as a US' attendant and betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of victims of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday.Medvedev calledin Ukraine will be an irredeemable hostile act against humanity a "horrible shame." Medvedev underscored that he will not "even comment on the paranoia regarding our state's nuclear plans."the official said on his Telegram channel.According to Medvedev,"But no., but stated his certainty that "the concept of honor is not characteristic for this generation of Japanese vassals."On Friday, Biden and Kishida held a meeting in Washington, issuing a joint statement afterwards. In particular, the statement mentions further sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine, and states that Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be unacceptable.