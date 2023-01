© Susan Walsh/AP



Karine Jean-Pierre struggles with her job during the best of times, and this has not been the best of times, to say the least. Faced with the biggest scandal to hit the Biden administration since its inception, the press secretary has continually shown she's just not built to operate in an environment that doesn't include fawning praise.When she took the job, she was the first "black, lesbian, immigrant" to hold the position, and that offered her a fair bit of protection from tough questions. That's all faded though, asJean-Pierre's go-to response has been to claim that they are being completely transparent, historically transparent even.Often, we've seen Jean-Pierre claim she can't answer basic questions because of the Hatch Act, or because of supposedly ongoing investigations.But as Turley aptly points out, that's not how any of this is supposed to work. The White House being honest about what happened will have zero impact on the DOJ's investigation, and it's dishonest to blame the supposed independence of the department for not telling the truth. Certainly, there was absolutely nothing preventing the White House from revealing these documents were found before leaks forced their hand.They move from one lie and obfuscation to the next, all the while claiming transparency when they are exposed.The White House via Jean-Pierre keeps claiming that the documents were accidentally removed. Yet, they haven't shared how that could have happened, who could have possibly done it, nor how that defense absolved the president of responsibility.Some of the documents were supposed to be contained in a SCIF, and no explanation has been offered how they ended up in Biden's possession.Far from the most transparent administration in history, as Jean-Pierre claims,None of the excuses are adding up, and even reporters that have previously been friendly are finally pressing the issue. I don't think Jean-Pierre can talk her boss out of this one.