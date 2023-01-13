Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Biden says he's unaware of any classified docs, or who he is, or why he's sitting in this oval-shaped office
The Babylon Bee
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 18:52 UTC
"Seriously Jill, what's going on here? This isn't a joke!" cried an outraged Biden to a nearby potted plant that looked somewhat like Jill Biden. "Why is everyone asking me about documents? What kind of an office has walls with no corners? WHERE IS BARACK?!"
Aides then began their morning ritual of briefing the President on the details of the scandal as well as the scheduled meetings for the day and who Joe Biden is. "Sir, they found more documents in locked in your garage," said one advisor. "Are there any other documents we should know about?"
"...Sir? What is that you have in your hand? Sir?"
Aides then tackled the President and pried a piece of paper marked "Top Secret" out of his hand just as he attempted to stuff the whole thing in his mouth.
At publishing time, the scandal erupted again after Biden was seen blowing his nose into another classified document.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The greater our knowledge increases, the greater our ignorance unfolds.
Recent Comments
"What will the CDC blame when COVID disappears, and they can no longer swap the underlying and main cause of death designations?" Why, the...
You don't have to go to the Ukraine for someone to identify you as the pro-noun "Nazi" because there is a January sale now on for any westerner...
Just like a hummingbird has wings a flapping a human cannot be digitized. Just like silver from Cerro Rico resulted in the death of many and the...
“More than two-thirds of doctors in the Austrian capital, Vienna, "regularly" consider resigning“ We’ll see how this plays out & I’m skeptical...
Well fine mate come to ukraine to show your kahunas. Show your willingness to die and we will make it profitable for you assuming you live.........