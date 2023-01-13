© Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance/Getty Images

Russia

© Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov



USA

© Mario Tama/Getty Images



Western Europe

© Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Ukraine

© Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



All the key players in the current conflict spent years kidding themselves, and peace will only come when they accept reality.The Russian military offensive in Ukraine has set in motion a chain of events that has led to a global upheaval - in political and economic terms - comparable to world wars. We are probably in the initial phase of this conflict, and more players will become involved over time, but some conclusions can already be drawn.The past year has been one in whichAlmost all of the direct and indirect actors in the Ukrainian crisisLet's take a look at the main players:All through the post-Soviet era we had tried to resolve the Ukraine issue peacefully on the assumption that this would be better for all.- especially the part bordering the leading nuclear power - would get a predictable security situation and clear rules of the game, together with a high degree of influence over Kiev.would, in addition, preserve and strengthen its ties with Russia as its main resource base and also gain access to its extensive market.would have the possibility of a soft integration into greater Europe while maintaining deep economic and cultural ties with Russia.apart from its further gradual integration into the Western and primarily EU-led system, would maintain influence over Ukraine and enjoy the guarantee of friendly policies from Kiev towards both the Russian state and the multi-million ethnic Russian population in Ukraine.(which will be discussed below).and the consistent ignoring of this fact and attempts to override the inevitable process - via agreements with Kiev and the West - have led us to the current military campaign.What exactly went wrong at the end of February last year is something we will not know for some time. However,The fact is that the 30-year old anti-Russian outpost turned out to be very strong and ready to fight even at the cost of its own destruction - again, contrary to common sense, as it is understood in Moscow.Hopefully, Russian illusions have been dispelled definitively and our political and military leadership is no longer relying on rational behavior from both the West and Kiev. However, so far, the course of the military offensive suggests rather the opposite.Right now, offensives are being carried out only in the Donbass, and not along the entire front, but in localised areas - mainly by the forces of the Wagner private contractor group and the former local militias. There is a sense that during 2022 we didn't really know what to do next, as if we were waiting for the enemy to get fed up before we did, and finally start to negotiate for real.(or at least dominance) over what goes on in the world, andPut simply, things will be as I want them to be, and if not, I have sufficient means to cajole and punish those who disagree.In many ways, this inflexibility has led to the current crisis: it was impossible for US elites to reach an agreement with Russia - while saving face and even benefitting economically and politically. Even though Moscow seemed prepared to compromise.everywhere the United States acts on the principle of "Might goes before right."In the Middle East, such behaviour has already led to a sharp weakening of America's position; the prospect of conflict with China has become almost irreversible, and Washington has laid time bombs under its relations with allies in Europe and Asia that are likely to go off in the coming years.Since the Second World War, theWashington has consistently taken control of political and economic processes in the world without much resistance - on the contrary, everyone has sought to integrate into this system, some gaining markets and access to cheap money, some obtaining a security umbrella and an opportunity not to spend money on their armies, some getting their hands on the latest technology.The US itself skimmed the cream off all this, and after several generations the American political class became convinced that such a system was not the result of painstaking work and consideration of partners' interests, but some kind of birthright, which at times became a burden. Hence,Washington still hasso do not expect any noticeable change in US policy in the coming years, especially as internal divides are more likely to increase the foreign policy strain.on the scale of what's happening in Ukraine,Yes, the Ukrainian military is holding up quite well, but Russia has so far engaged only a small part of its military resources in the operation, and the degree of escalation on our part is now determined by political decisions, not military and mobilization capabilities. If we are willing and ready, we can increase the onslaught many times over, to which it will be extremely difficult for the West and the US to respond without directly engaging their forces (at least air defence and air force) in the conflict. However,Western Europe's main illusion is that its well-fed prosperity of recent decades is its own achievement and that it's based on a set of abstract values.A lack of concern about its own security and the impossibility of internal conflicts, on the one hand, contributed to an unprecedented economic boom, a true golden age, and on the other hand, led to the degeneration of Western European elites and the political class, who sincerely believed that this would always be the case and that all it took was cultivating values and striving to spread them to the rest of the "backward" world.This explains Western Europe's stubbornness on the Ukrainian issue - which borders on fanaticism. The EU, and its allies, accepts the most vicious anti-Russia sanctions with the greatest fervor, and with no regard for any damage.Since the West's attempt to shock and awe Russia economically failed, Western Europe's leaders are at a loss: the same people, a couple of days apart, can talk about the need for a military victory over Moscow and the need for a diplomatic dialogue - without seeming to understand much about what "military victory" and "diplomatic dialogue" mean.The prospect of years of high energy prices and the resulting de-industrialisation and falling living standards, the likelihood of a trade war with the US in a global recession, the possibility of subsidizing a ruined Ukraine for an indefinite number of years, the specter of hundreds of billions in losses from lost accumulated investments in Russia should be sobering, but have not yet led to any solutions. Because there is simply no one to make and implement them.which it has brushed under the carpet in recent years - such as the migration crisis and the constant concern about southern Europe's economic stability -Ukraine's main illusion isand the belief that such a Ukraine will be tolerable to both the West and Russia itself.Ukraine is not Poland, and the attempt to tilt decisively to one bloc has led to a civil conflict, each side supported by the West and Russia respectively. After this conflict escalated into open conflict in 2014,both the Ukrainian armed forces and the state as a whole withstood the February blow, recovered, and with Western support, inflicted a series of painful defeats on Russia by the autumn.According to various estimates, up to a third of the (pre-February 2022) population has fled the country. Meanwhile, production was cut in half even before the Russian strikes on energy facilities started in October, and by the New Year, according to official Kiev statements, it was down by 70 percent.Yes, the West now serves as a powerful rear for Ukraine, at considerable cost, but it avoids getting directly involved in the fighting, shifting all the burden and hardship to Kiev. Whatever the end of the hot phase of the conflict, it appears that a devastated Ukraine will have to deal with the consequences on its own, and the further it goes on, the harder they will be.However, even if some among the Ukrainian elites can guess how they are being used,the ideological pumping is too great anda dead man walking, and it will continue moving as long as the West supports it. Nevertheless, even as it is, the Ukrainian military is capable of fighting for years, especially given the current sluggish course of the conflict.and physically incapable of fighting, or if Ukraine physically shrinks enough to lose its strategic significance. Any ceasefire would only postpone the conflict for the future, and there should be no illusions about that.***The conflict has so far only escalated.and neither side is inclined to compromise. All the more surprising is that the hostilities have so far been relatively localized, limited to one Ukrainian theater, and even there in a measured and positional manner. The parties seem to be focused onwithout turning into major battle with the risk of a nuclear disaster.This applies not only to the above-mentioned participants in the Ukrainian crisis, but also to neutral countries that have yet to give up their own illusions.