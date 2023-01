'The current state of California has become governed by a tyranny.'The group insists the aforementioned declarations, including California's State Constitution of 1849, mandate the "right, the responsibility, [and] the duty of the people who are suffering the long train of abuses and usurpation at the hands of a tyrannical government toArticle IV Section 3 further declares a state may not be formed within the junction of two or more states without consent of the state Congress and legislature.New California cites the precedence of state splitting with 1861's creation of West Virginia as Virginia sought succession from the Union."Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such Principles and organizing its Powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness," reads the Declaration of Independence of 1776 cited by New California.The group claims New California will be the 6th largest state behind New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. Old California would reportedly lose 25-27 seats in the House of Representatives, according to the group.The group's Twitter account had been suspended prior to Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.