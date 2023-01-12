© Brian Moore/Alamy



Sufferers may be driven online because of the difficulty in accessing affordable GP appointments, professor says.There is an "urgent need" to investigate the increasing number of children and teenagers self-diagnosing with neurological conditions, mental illnesses and personality disorders, a trend being driven by social media and difficulty accessing healthcare, psychiatrists and paediatricians say.A paper published in January in the journal Comprehensive Psychiatry describes howTourette syndrome is a complex disorder characterised by repetitive, sudden and involuntary movements or noises called tics. The paper says the modern functional tic-like behaviours young people are presenting to their doctors differ from classic Tourette syndrome.The authors of the paper conclude there "is an urgent need for focused empirical research investigation into this concerning phenomenon that is related to the broader research and discourse examining social media influences on mental health". The phenomena largely affects adolescent females, a core user group of TikTok, the paper says.