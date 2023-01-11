© Getty Images / Daniel Berehulak / Staff

The chances of India backing the G7 price cap imposed on Russian oil are almost zero, as the country will prioritize its own political and economic interests, an analyst from the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) told TASS on Wednesday.Nandan Unnikrishnan said India would not be targeted with secondary sanctions for rejecting the mechanism introduced by the EU, G7 and Australia in December. The measures target Russia's seaborne crude, banning Western businesses from providing insurance and other services in respect of the country's oil cargo unless it's purchased at or below $60 per barrel.His comments followed media reports suggesting that New Delhi could join the Russian oil price cap if crude costs go above $60 per barrel.He said Indian companies would act purely in accordance with their business interests.At the beginning of 2022, Russia's share of India's oil imports amounted to just 0.2%. By the end of last year, it had grown to nearly one million barrels per day, reaching more than 20% of the country's oil import basket. India reportedly remained Russia's top importer for three months in a row as of December.