The woman suspected of carrying out the November terrorist attack in Turkey's Istanbul confesses that WhatsApp applications were downloaded to her phone via two US phone numbers.The woman suspected of organizing the November terrorist attack in Turkey's Istanbul said she, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Wednesday, citing the detainee's testimony.The female suspect, Ahlam Albashir, said as quoted by the newspaper that one of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, which is banned in Turkey), codenamed Haji and stationed in Syria's Manbij,She also stated that, according to the report.On November 13, a strong explosion was heard in a busy area in the heart of Istanbul. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the explosion in IstanbulA day after the blast, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that the suspect who planted an explosive device in Istanbul has been arrested., were mostly blamed on ISIS and outlawed Kurdish militants.Istiklal Street in Istanbul's ancient district of Beyoglu is one of the city's most well-known thoroughfares.